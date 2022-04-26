Over 200 Fines issued over Easter Weekend

Two arrests were made and 207 fines totalling R131 400 were issued during a joint safety operation in Kouga over the Easter weekend.

The roadblocks were conducted over four days on the N2, the Loerie/ Thornhill road, and Da Gama Road in Jeffreys Bay by the Kouga and Provincial Traffic Departments, local police and the canine unit.

According to the official report, a total number of 35 vehicles were searched during the operation, while 435 vehicles were stopped.

Two drivers were arrested for drunken driving.

The major offences were drivers not having a driver’s license.

Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks, commended Kouga’s law enforcement agencies for working together to help keep residents and visitors safe, both on and off the roads.

“We value this spirit of cooperation. Together we can help to make Kouga a safe place for all,” he said.