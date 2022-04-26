fbpx

Over 200 Fines issued over Easter Weekend

Over 200 Fines issued over Easter Weekend
Jeffreys Bay 26 April 2022

Two arrests were made and 207 fines totalling R131 400 were issued during a joint safety operation in Kouga over the Easter weekend.

The roadblocks were conducted over four days on the N2, the Loerie/ Thornhill road, and Da Gama Road in Jeffreys Bay by the Kouga and Provincial Traffic Departments, local police and the canine unit.

According to the official report, a total number of 35 vehicles were searched during the operation, while 435 vehicles were stopped.

Two drivers were arrested for drunken driving.

Article continues below...

The major offences were drivers not having a driver’s license.

Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks, commended Kouga’s law enforcement agencies for working together to help keep residents and visitors safe, both on and off the roads.

“We value this spirit of cooperation. Together we can help to make Kouga a safe place for all,” he said.

Related Posts

Kouga Municipality
Kouga is hiring a Municipal Manager

KOUGA MUNICIPALITY (EC 108) VACANCY NOTICE NO: 17/2022 The Kouga Local Municipality hereby invites applications from suitably qualified persons for…

16 Feb 2022
Recycling box bins for schools

Kouga schools have been invited to join a new recycling initiative. Kouga Municipality and its official recycling partner, Extreme Recycling,…

08 Nov 2019
jeffreys bay
Kouga Municipality saves big on phone bill

Jeffreys Bay – Kouga Municipality has slashed its annual Telkom bill by a massive 76% over the past two years….

23 Sep 2019
Kouga Municipality is tendering for Sodium Hydroxide for Water Treatment Works

KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY (EC108) DIRECTORATE: INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENGINEERING NOTICE NO: 97/2021 SUPPLY, DELIVERY AND TRANSPORT OF SODIUM HYDROXIDE TO WATER…

10 Jun 2021
R 12,3 million for beachfront upgrades in Kouga

More than R 12 million will be pumped into upgrading the Jeffreys Bay beachfront, including the town’s main beach which…

13 Oct 2016
Residents and holidaymakers are urged to save water

Jeffreys Bay – With the Kouga Dam standing at a perilous 28 % of capicity, the Kouga Municipality has urged…

26 Dec 2019
Property Owners must clean their plots in Kouga

The Kouga Municipality has appealed to property owners to clean their plots. This will assist in reducing fire risks and…

17 Feb 2020
Jeffreys Bay Lifeguards receive their Lifesaving South Africa Awards

On Tuesday the 15th of February, seven lifeguards from Jeffreys Bay received their Lifesaving South Africa, Lifeguard Awards. These awards…

19 Feb 2022
Power cuts today in JBay

There will be a planned electricity interruption today in Jeffreys Bay. Residents can expect the power to be off from…

04 Mar 2014
High risk of fire as Guy Fawkes approaches

As Kouga firefighters continue to battle fires in and around the region, Kouga Municipality has issued an appeal to residents…

02 Nov 2018
Have your say about Kouga Municipality

The Kouga Municipality has commenced with their annual Customer Satisfaction Survey. The survey is one of the tools that assist…

29 Jan 2014
Why vote for the DA in the 2019 election

Kouga has made massive strides under DA leadership with our towns cleaner and the corruption being stopped in its tracks…

12 Mar 2019
New Council reaches out to municipal workforce

Kouga’s new leadership would like to work closely with all municipal staff because it is the workforce that holds the…

16 Nov 2016
Municipal strike in JBay

Rubbish was strewn around the Kouga Municipal building as striking municipal workers went on the rampage in downtown Jeffreys Bay…

19 Jul 2013
Kouga Municipality adds no mark up to electricity tariffs

As much as Kouga Municipality was mindful of the tough economic climate on residents when setting the 2021/22 budget, the…

26 Aug 2021