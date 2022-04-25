fbpx

SHELL RENEWS BID FOR OIL EXPLORATION WELLS OFF SA COAST

South Africa 25 April 2022

TotalEnergies is seeking comments from “interested and affected” parties and has invited them to participate in public meetings on the proposed programme, SLR Consulting, which has been contracted to conduct an environmental assessment, said in the notice dated April 19, seen by Bloomberg.

“The main purpose of the pre-application phase is to provide initial notification to stakeholders and specifically to identify and develop the stakeholder database for the project,” SLR said in a response to queries.

This will ensure SLR has a comprehensive database for future stakeholder engagement and more information will be released in May, the company said.

The plans are to explore a 10,000km² part of a block off the coast between Cape Town and Cape Agulhas.

