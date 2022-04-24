fbpx

World’s best Surfers head towards Margaret River Pro

Sport 24 April 2022

The Margaret River Pro, the fifth stop on the World Surf League 2022 Championship Tour, opens tomorrow with the world’s best returning to Western Australia ahead of the first-ever Mid-season Cut.

Some of surfing’s biggest names will be fighting for their spot on the CT as the surfing world’s attention shifts to Western Australia from April 24 to May 4, 2022.

Two competitors who will not be too concerned about the Mid-season Cut are current rankings leaders Filipe Toledo (BRA) and Carissa Moore (HAW), who come into Margaret River off a first and second result, respectively, at the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach.

Five-time WSL Champion Moore will be looking for her second Margaret River title eight years, while Toledo will be looking for back-to-back wins at Main Break.

The Margaret River Pro is the last competition before the Mid-season Cut, where surfers below 20th on the men’s rankings and below 10th on the women’s rankings will be relegated off the CT and will need to requalify through the Challenger Series.

With this being the last event before the dreaded cut, it will play a pivotal role in the future of many surfers’ careers.

Lucca Mesinas (PER) and Ezekiel Lau (HAW) sit just above the line with Conner Coffin (USA) and Owen Wright (AUS) sitting just below it on the men’s side, while on the women’s side, veterans Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS), Courtney Conlogue (USA), and Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) are sitting on the cusp of requalification and are in desperate need to fend off their competitors in this competition for a chance to lock themselves in for Tour following the cut.

Article continues below...

The Championship Tour will return to Jeffreys Bay from 12-21 July 2022 for the Corona Open JBay, which will be held at the fabled Supertubes surf break.

Margaret River Pro Women’s Opening Round 1 Matchups:

HEAT 1: Brisa Hennessy (CRI), Courtney Conlogue (USA), Bettylou Sakura Johnson (HAW)
HEAT 2: Tyler Wright (AUS), Gabriela Bryan (HAW), Bronte Macaulay (AUS)
HEAT 3: Carissa Moore (HAW), Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS), Mia McCarthy (AUS)
HEAT 4: Lakey Peterson (USA), Stephanie Gilmore (AUS), Molly Picklum (AUS)
HEAT 5: Johanne Defay (FRA), India Robinson (AUS), Luana Silva (HAW)
HEAT 6: Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA), Malia Manuel (HAW), Isabella Nichols (AUS)

Margaret River Pro Men’s Opening Round 1 Matchups:

HEAT 1: Callum Robson (AUS), Samuel Pupo (BRA), Imaikalani deVault (HAW)
HEAT 2: Barron Mamiya (HAW), Jackson Baker (AUS), Matthew McGillvray (ZAF)
HEAT 3: Kelly Slater (USA), Ezekiel Lau (HAW), Ryan Callinan (AUS)
HEAT 4: John John Florence (HAW), Lucca Mesinas (PER), Jacob Willcox (AUS)
HEAT 5: Kanoa Igarashi (JPN), Conner Coffin (USA), Ben Spence (AUS)
HEAT 6: Filipe Toledo (BRA), Owen Wright (AUS), Jack Thomas (AUS)
HEAT 7: Italo Ferreira (BRA), Jake Marshall (USA), Jadson Andre (BRA)
HEAT 8: Ethan Ewing (AUS), Nat Young (USA), Deivid Silva (BRA)
HEAT 9: Caio Ibelli (BRA), Connor O’Leary (AUS), Morgan Cibilic (AUS)
HEAT 10: Miguel Pupo (BRA), Kolohe Andino (USA), Joao Chianca (BRA)
HEAT 11: Seth Moniz (HAW), Jordy Smith (ZAF), Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA)
HEAT 12: Griffin Colapinto (USA), Jack Robinson (AUS), Frederico Morais (PRT)

Photo: The Corona Open JBay will take place after the Mid Season Cut

