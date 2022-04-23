fbpx

Thousands of Music Lovers flocked to JBay over Easter weekend

Jeffreys Bay 23 April 2022

Kouga Municipality in partnership with Collective Records enjoyed a hugely successful Easter weekend in Jeffreys Bay with a stellar line-up of artists across multiple genres, bringing through crowds of all age groups and demographics.

“Kouga proved once again that it has what it takes to become a preferred holiday destination for the whole family,” said Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks.

“Through tourism, we can create millions in revenue injection into our local community and provide impetus to our drive to create one job in every home in Kouga.”

Filled to capacity festival-goers were treated to performances from Oskido, DJ Zinhle, Early B, DJ Jazzy D, Ernie Smith, Jarrad Rickets and Don Vino, on the Saturday.

The clouds cleared and Easter Sunday saw thousands of gospel music fans visit the Main Beach tent for free performances from much-loved gospel artists Ntokozo Mbambo, HLE, Khaya Mthethwa, Loyiso Bala, Varonica Meyer, Ernie Smith, Don Vino, Allan, Alton Zakay, Beaulah Eland, Spencer J Kennedy, local pastor and rapper Cjay, The How Project, and Charnell Josephs.

Collective Records group, The Jesus Collective, headlined the event and their Koortjies set was a firm favourite.

Ending off the evening with a bang, the latest single “Kuyenzeka” lead by Khaya Mthethwa, is the groups anthem for the year, and it’s overriding theme shares the vision of Collective Records President, Hilton Petersen, “With God, all things are possible.”

Collective Records looks forward to recording a song with Jenedine Jantjies, the winner of the Kouga Mayoral Talent Competition.

“Many festival-goers were so impressed with what they found here – especially the music festival on the Saturday and Sunday presented by Collective Records – that they didn’t want to leave. We will, therefore, continue to strive to become the Events Capital of South Africa,” added Mayor Hendricks.

Hendricks said that the Kouga Easter Festival would not have been such a huge success without Collective Records who brought all the big names in the music industry to Jeffreys Bay.

“We thank you for your wonderful support and passion,” he said. “We look forward to working with you in the future – bringing more top-class entertainment to our region.”

