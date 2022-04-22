The Dromers clean up outside the Police Station

The Dorp van Dromers organisation was busy in Jeffreys bay cleaning up around the Police Station this week.

They also tidied up the garden in front of the Jeffreys Bay Police Station.

Not only did these areas receive attention, but they also cleared up the old tennis courts next to Neptune Terrace.

“Thanks to Deon, Sarie, Loulita, Pieter and all the rest of the Dromers who came to help,” said Bryan Dhludhlu, the chairperson of the Dromers.

“I would also like to thanks Beesland Butchery for the cooldrinks and Tasty Table for the cappuccino’s,” added Dhludhlu.