Councillors honoured for service to Kouga Community

The honorary title of “Alderman” was bestowed on long-serving Kouga Speaker, Brenton Williams, and Kouga Community Services Portfolio Councillor, Daniel Benson, at a virtual Council meeting, on Thursday, March 31.

Aldermanship is conferred on councillors who have served on one or more municipal councils for 20 consecutive years or have served on the Mayoral Committee for 5 years as well as having served as a Councillor for a period of 10 years.

Alderman Williams served as councillor on the Kouga Council from 2011 to 2016, after which he was elected as Finance Portfolio Councillor.

After serving with distinction in this role, he was elected as Speaker of Council in 2021 – upon beginning his third term on the Kouga Council.

Alderman Benson served as a proportional representative (PR) councillor on the Kouga Council from 2011 to 2016, after which he was elected as Community Services Portfolio Councillor to date.

“Kouga Municipality congratulates Williams and Benson on this prestigious milestone that they have reached in their political careers,” said Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks.

“We salute you for your dedicated service and commitment to the region and Kouga residents.”