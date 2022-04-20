Deadline looms for Health Regulations public comments

South Africans have until Sunday, 24 April, to submit their comments on the Health Regulations meant to manage COVID-19 and other notifiable conditions outside of the National State of Disaster.

This follows requests and concerns from a number of stakeholders that a 30-day period was not sufficient for them to scrutinise and interact with all sets of proposed regulations in order to develop substantial representations.

After considering the request, the Health Department took a decision to extend the deadline by an additional eight days to afford all those who could not meet the original deadline an opportunity to finalise their views and representations.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla has reiterated the global view that “COVID-19 remains amongst us” as a pandemic and there continues to be a need for everyone to protect themselves through non-pharmaceutical means and “vaccination as the only weapon against COVID-19.

The Health Department has also announced further communication methods in which the public can send their comments. These include a WhatsApp number – 0600 123456 and email address: [email protected].

However, the public can still use the current email [email protected].

Meanwhile, the department has also acknowledged a technical glitch in which emails were erroneously deleted during the transfer of emails from an individual inbox into an open source.

The affected emails were retrieved and included into a pool of comments for consideration and auditing purposes.

The department has assured everyone that all comments received will be accounted for, including the duplications are being recorded and considered.

Kouga has 10 active Covid cases with six in Jeffreys Bay, two in St Francis Bay, and one each in Loerie and Thornhill.