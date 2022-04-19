Tyler Wright and Filipe Toledo Win Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach

Tyler Wright (AUS) and Filipe Toledo (BRA) have won the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach, the fourth stop on the World Surf League (WSL) 2022 Championship Tour (CT).

After previous runner-up finishes at the event, it was the first win at the iconic Bells Beach for both surfers who adapted perfectly to the move from the Bells Bowl to Rincon in clean but dropping surf.

The morning saw three-to-four foot conditions with competition finishing in two-to-three foot waves in the afternoon.

Two-time WSL Champion Tyler Wright (AUS) claimed her 15th CT event win today and her maiden Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach title. Wright was the form surfer of the event, posting excellent scores throughout, with the Final being no different.

In the last heat of the event, Wright took on three-time Bells winner and reigning five-time WSL Champion, Carissa Moore (HAW), in what was their third Bells Final together.

With Moore clinching wins over Wright in 2013 and 2014, Wright found redemption from the first exchange, as she posted an 8.93 (out of a possible 10) in the opening seconds of the heat then backed it up with an 8.00 and left Moore chasing for the remainder of the heat.

It is Wright’s first CT victory since the opening event of the 2021 season and it has rocketed her to the second position on the world rankings.

Finishing runner-up to John John Florence (HAW) at the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach in 2019, the last time the event ran, Filipe Toledo (BRA) came into the 2022 event with one thing on his mind: to ring the iconic Bell.

In the Final, Toledo came up against 2022 CT rookie Callum Robson who was on a devastating run of form, but it was no match for the perennial title threat as he claimed his maiden Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach title and takes the top spot on the world rankings ahead of the Margaret River Pro, an event where he is the defending winner.

Article continues below...

Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach Women’s Final Results:

1 – Tyler Wright (AUS) 16.93

2 – Carissa Moore (HAW) 10.57

Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach Women’s Semifinal Results:

HEAT 1: Tyler Wright (AUS) 14.23 DEF. Courtney Conlogue (USA) 13.90

HEAT 2: Carissa Moore (HAW) 14.50 DEF. Brisa Hennessy (CRI) 13.77

Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach Men’s Final Results:

1 – Filipe Toledo (BRA) 14.74

2 – Callum Robson (AUS) 12.94

Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach Men’s Semifinal Results:

HEAT 1: Filipe Toledo (BRA) 10.73 DEF. Ethan Ewing (AUS) 4.10

HEAT 2: Callum Robson (AUS) 11.86 DEF. Jack Robinson (AUS) 11.50