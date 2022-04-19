Property with Prime Position and Sea Views in Wavecrest

Price: R 2 250 000
This double storey, very well maintained family home in Wavecrest, Jeffreys Bay offers you 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
The main room has a big veranda with beautiful town and sea views.
Upstairs there’s 2 bedrooms and one bathroom.
Downstairs you will find a big lounge, dining room and a TV room.
The kitchen is kitted out with lots of wooden cupboards.
There’s also an enclosed braai area and separate laundry.
Rates & Taxes: R920
