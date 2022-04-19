Property with Prime Position and Sea Views in Wavecrest

Price: R 2 250 000

This double storey, very well maintained family home in Wavecrest, Jeffreys Bay offers you 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

The main room has a big veranda with beautiful town and sea views.

Upstairs there’s 2 bedrooms and one bathroom.

Downstairs you will find a big lounge, dining room and a TV room.

The kitchen is kitted out with lots of wooden cupboards.

There’s also an enclosed braai area and separate laundry.

Outside is a braai area that is enclosed and it has a private, peaceful setting !

Rates & Taxes: R920

