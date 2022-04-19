fbpx

Property with Prime Position and Sea Views in Wavecrest

Property with Prime Position and Sea Views in Wavecrest
Jeffreys Bay Property 19 April 2022

Price: R 2 250 000

This double storey, very well maintained family home in Wavecrest, Jeffreys Bay offers you 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

The main room has a big veranda with beautiful town and sea views.

Upstairs there’s 2 bedrooms and one bathroom.

Downstairs you will find a big lounge, dining room and a TV room.

The kitchen is kitted out with lots of wooden cupboards.

Article continues below...

There’s also an enclosed braai area and separate laundry.

Outside is a braai area that is enclosed and it has a private, peaceful setting !

Rates & Taxes: R920

Find out more by following this link

Related Posts

‘New’ King’s College set to welcome learners

The newly constructed multi-million Rand primary school building in Ocean View opposite Marina Martinique, is set to welcome its first…

09 Oct 2017
Celebrate Fossil's birthday with 30 % discount at Gabriel Jewellers

Fossil, the iconic watch brand is celebrating its 30th birthday in 2014 and the party will take place in Jeffreys…

29 Oct 2014
World Championship Tour surfers for 2018

South Africa’s Jordy Smith will once again compete for the world title during the 2018 World Championship Tour. Jeffreys Bay…

28 Dec 2017
Une is a Bombshell

Une Lottering is a local girl on the rise as her modelling career takes off in Cape Town. Coming from…

30 Aug 2011
Great surfing as the women return to the Corona Open JBay

The first two rounds of the women’s Corona Open JBay ran yesterday in solid 4-6 foot conditions. It was the…

07 Jul 2018
Jbay man fires shots at home invaders

A Jeffreys Bay man fired off several shots at three men who broke into his house in Kabeljous on Friday….

24 Sep 2017
No World Surf League events until end of May

Due to the continued spread of the Corona Virus, the World Surf League (WSL) is postponing or canceling all events…

17 Mar 2020
Miss Earth Eastern Cape to be crowned in Jeffreys Bay

Young, environmentally aware women between 18 and 26 will soon battle it out for the title of Miss Earth Eastern…

29 Jul 2011
Kouga Municipality
Kouga Municipality: Ordinary Council Meeting on 28 June 2019

Notice is hereby given in terms of Section 19 of the Local Government: Municipal Systems Act 2000 (Act No. 32…

20 Jun 2019
Large Surf Forecast For JBU Supertrial

There is a powerful swell heading for JBay, and the contest organisers of the JBU Supertrial powered By Monster Energy…

07 Jun 2017
marina martinique apartment for sale jeffreys bay
Best Buyer’s Market in 35 years

While it is always difficult to predict how the market may play out in the coming months, it is especially…

10 Mar 2022
corona open jbay jbay winterfest jeffreys bay
Kelly Slater To Start Season at Vissla Sydney Surf Pro

The 2019 Vissla Sydney Surf Pro has been bolstered with 11-time WSL Champion Kelly Slater (USA) confirming that he will…

21 Feb 2019
kabeljous beach jeffreys bay
Injured horse rider assisted by NSRI in Jeffreys Bay

At 10h05 on Friday, 24th May, the Jeffreys Bay NSRI were activated following a request for assistance from horse riders who…

25 May 2019
Dates announced for the 2017 JBU Supertrial

The JBU Supertrial that happens every year at Supertubes in Jeffreys Bay will take place sometime during their normal waiting…

18 Feb 2017
Informal settlements to receive multi-million rand upgrades

NINE informal settlements across the Kouga region are set to be upgraded at a combined cost of more than R18…

15 Oct 2021