More action today at Kouga Easter Festival

Thousands of people visited the Main Beach at Jeffreys Bay yesterday for the inaugural Kouga Easter festival.

The Easter church festival saw the tent packed to the maximum level allowed under Covid regulations, which was followed by the finals of the Mayoral Talent show.

Youngsters from all over Kouga entertained the audience with song and dance and the judges had a tough time deciding who the winner would be, with Jeraldine Jantjies emerging as the winner.

Karla Gouws then took to the stage and set the scene for an enjoyable afternoon at the Kouga Easter Festival.

The tent was packed again for Jo Black who took to the stage at 9 pm. Jo is a very popular entertainer with his message of hope and there was a fantastic vibe during his concert.

Today’s action will start with the Kouga Easter fun run and the beach touch rugby tournament at 10 am, while the Kouga Easter soccer tournament continues at venues around Jeffreys Bay.

The Kouga Music Festival continues in the beer tent with various artists like Early B set to entertain the crowds.

Refentse will end the day when he takes to the stage at 9 pm this evening.