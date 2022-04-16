fbpx

More action today at Kouga Easter Festival

More action today at Kouga Easter Festival
Jeffreys Bay 16 April 2022

Thousands of people visited the Main Beach at Jeffreys Bay yesterday for the inaugural Kouga Easter festival.

The Easter church festival saw the tent packed to the maximum level allowed under Covid regulations, which was followed by the finals of the Mayoral Talent show.

Youngsters from all over Kouga entertained the audience with song and dance and the judges had a tough time deciding who the winner would be, with Jeraldine Jantjies emerging as the winner.

Karla Gouws then took to the stage and set the scene for an enjoyable afternoon at the Kouga Easter Festival.

The tent was packed again for Jo Black who took to the stage at 9 pm. Jo is a very popular entertainer with his message of hope and there was a fantastic vibe during his concert.

Today’s action will start with the Kouga Easter fun run and the beach touch rugby tournament at 10 am, while the Kouga Easter soccer tournament continues at venues around Jeffreys Bay.

Article continues below...

The Kouga Music Festival continues in the beer tent with various artists like Early B set to entertain the crowds.

Refentse will end the day when he takes to the stage at 9 pm this evening.

 

 

Related Posts

Kirra Pinkerton jeffreys bay supertubes
Photo of the day – world champion surfs at Supertubes

The first of the winter swells have hit the coastline of Jeffreys Bay and Supertubes was sublime with 6-8 foot…

09 Jun 2019
Marina Mile a swimming success

The Kouga festive season programme ended on a high note with over 200 swimmers taking to the canals of Marina…

15 Jan 2022
Local surfers win gold at Billabong SA Junior Surf Champs

Cape Town Surfriders clinched the Freedom Cup for the team accumulating the highest points across all divisions at the 2017…

09 Oct 2017
Jordy Smith is ready to defend his Billabong Pro title

Over 120 international surfers have entered the 2012 Billabong Pro JBay, and the event has a full house of 144…

15 Jun 2012
Local surfers selected to compete in SA Junior Champs in JBay

A strong contingent of young Jeffreys Bay and St Francis Bay surfers have been selected for the Nelson Mandela Bay…

06 Aug 2019
JBay Makiti programme of events released

The official programme for the JBay Makiti has been released. Set to take place from 20 to 22 September at…

04 Sep 2019
Promising wave forecast for JBay Open

The JBay Winterfest officially kicks off on Wednesday 8th July, and the conditions look promising for the World Surf League…

06 Jul 2015
Photo of the day – farmland outside Jeffreys Bay

Jeffreys Bay is surrounded by untouched natural beauty. Flanked by nature reserves and undeveloped farmland, its not not the beaches…

12 Mar 2018
Will surfing be allowed during Level 4 lockdown

As we move into more uncharted water on 1 May with a Level 4 Lockdown, there are many questions that…

27 Apr 2020
Stephanie Gilmore To Return To The Corona JBay Open

Current World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT) women’s ratings leader and last year’s Corona JBay Open event winner Stephanie…

29 May 2019
Near drowning of American tourist in Jeffreys Bay

On Sunday morning, the NSRI in Jeffreys Bay were activated following reports of a drowning in progress at Albatross Beach,…

31 Jan 2017
jeffreys bay
Great weather for Jeffreys Bay holidaymakers

The beaches of Jeffreys Bay have been packed with holidaymakers, with the weather delivering the goods over the Christmas weekend….

28 Dec 2015
Paddle out to be held for Glen

A paddle out memorial service for Glen Bronkhorst will take place at Surfers Point at 10:00 on Saturday, August 11….

10 Aug 2018
Kouga Municipality
Kouga Municipality is hiring a Deputy Municipal Manager

KOUGA MUNICIPALITY (EC 108) VACANCY  NOTICE NO: 7/2022  The Kouga Local Municipality hereby invites applications from suitably qualified persons for…

24 Jan 2022
Marina Martinique Property for Sale – Phase 1 plot

There are not many undeveloped plots available at Marina Martinique, especially on the exclusive Phase One part of the upmarket…

08 Jul 2021