Easter Swim taking place in JBay on Sunday

The Kouga Easter Festival is in full swing with locals and visitors flocking to the Main Beach yesterday to attend the church service in the morning and Jo Black in the evening.

Plenty of action will take place today as well, while attention will focus tomorrow on the Kouga Easter Mile which will be swam at Marina Martinique, the open water swim capital of South Africa.

There are plenty of events to cater for all swimmers and the first event will be the 400 m dash which will start at 9 am.

Entries can be done on the day and will close 30 minutes before the start of each swim.

The 400m dash has attracted pre entries from swimmers who are new to the sport of open water swimming and also those who want to see how fast they can swim in the iconic canals of Marina Martinique.

The Half Mile will be the next swim in the water and this will take place at 9.30 am.

The bank to bank swim will be next and the 10 years and under swimmers will take on the challenge of swimming across the beach area of Marina Martinique under the watchful eye of the NSRI lifeguards who will be on duty.

This entry level events is the breeding ground for future open water swimmers.

The premier event of the day – the Easter Festival Mile, presented by Nicholas Melck, will swim off at 11 am and spectators are welcome to come and support the swimmers and check out the new Nina’s restaurant at Marina Martinique.

“The weather prediction is for no rain, light wind and some cloud cover so its going to be a good day for swimmers and spectators alike,” said Mike Zoetmulder, the organiser of the event, which forms part of the Kouga Easter Festival.

“The water is slightly cooler than what we used to in summer, which will add to the challenge but the event is open to swimmers who choose to wear wetsuits as well,” added Zoetmulder.