Property for Sale at Fig Tree Estate

Property for Sale at Fig Tree Estate
Jeffreys Bay Property 15 April 2022

Price: R 3 155 000

Set within the tranquil beauty of Jeffreys Bay, the brand-new Fig Tree Lifestyle Estate welcomes you to exceptional estate living, both affordable and luxurious.

Each free-standing and full title house enjoys unrestricted sea views and has been designed with incredible attention to detail, stylish interiors, and modern family living in mind.

Boasting open plan layout and generous proportions throughout. Transfer cost INCLUDED.

Floor plan consists of:
– Light-filled living space and dining area
– Braai room with built-in braai – opening to a wooden deck
– Stylish kitchen with plenty of workspace and separate scullery
– 3 Elegant bedrooms, mains en-suite
– Guest bathroom
– Exterior restroom
– Double garage with direct access

Contact Harcourts for more information about this amazing property

About the Estate: FIG TREE Lifestyle Estate is in the heart of town and only a 5-minute walk from Jeffreys Bay’s Blue Flag beach.

It is close to all amenities with various shops, schools, restaurants, medical clinics, bowling club and golf range, and a brand new multi theatre hospital that is under construction.

The luxurious lifestyle estate is designed to suit a family or retirement lifestyle and provides a spacious and secure environment, with consideration to each home’s privacy within the estate.

The onsite facilities include recreational areas to be enjoyed by the estate residents.

