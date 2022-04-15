Kouga Easter Festival kicks off today in Jeffreys Bay

A jampacked lineup awaits locals and visitors to Jeffreys Bay today at the inaugural Kouga Easter Festival.

The day starts at 9 am with a church service to celebrate Easter at the tent at Main Beach (between Spur and the Supertube Slide) and everyone is welcome to attend.

The Kouga Easter Soccer Festival also starts at 9 am at the Pellsrus Sports Field, Tokyo Sexwale Stadium and the Jeffreys Bay Comprehensive High School simultaneously.

Up next in the tent at Main Beach will be the not to be missed Kouga Mayoral Talent Search which will take place from 11 am – 1 pm.

Karla Gouws will then entertain festival goers in the tent and there will be around 50 stalls to visit as well as the opportunity to grab a meal at one of the restaurants in the vicinity.

At 4 pm, the top 5 entrants in the mayoral Talent Show will perform and will showcase what entertainers Kouga has to offer.

Various DJ’s will then display their skills from 6 pm – 8 pm and then the headline artist of the day will take to the stage when Jo Black will rock Jeffreys Bay.

Tickets for the Jo Black show cost R 150.

Tomorrow there will be a Fun Run as well as the Touch Rugby at Main Beach.

On Sunday the Easter Open Water Swim Mile will take place at Marina Martinique and entries can be done on the day at the venue at Marina Martinique.