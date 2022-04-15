Gift of the Givers helps stricken communities after monstrous rains

On Monday 11 April 2022, one of the worst floods in South Africa’s history hit Durban, Kwa-Zulu Natal, claiming the lives of at least 300 individuals, and causing insurmountable damage to property and infrastructure in the region.

In the wake of the destruction brought about by the persistent heavy rain the province has been experiencing, non-profit organisation, The Gift of the Givers says they have been inundated with distressing calls from individuals in need of assistance, as well as corporates wanting to lend their support to stricken communities.

“With all our troubles, frictions and challenges this is indeed an incredible country where the spirit of Ubuntu always takes centre stage and reigns supreme.

Our teams are busy with on-site assessments identifying areas of severe damage and to avoid duplication.” – says Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder of The Gift of the Givers

To assist those in need, The Gift of the Givers has launched a crowdfunding campaign on BackaBuddy, for those locally and abroad wanting to lend their support to struggling communities during this distressing time.

Funds raised will be used to provide hot meals, blankets, bottled water, warm clothes, sanitary pads and diapers for those in low lying areas who have lost their material possessions.

As the need arises, funds will also be used to supply communities with food parcels, school uniforms, stationery, and building materials to help repair damaged school infrastructure.

“The need of the hour is huge with massive damages to roads, highways turned into rivers, shipping containers floating on the N2, retaining walls collapsed with people trapped underneath.

Cars have been washed away, debris and trees blocking roads, people can’t get to work, health facilities had to reduce services, religious institutions, as well as many homes, have been damaged, electrical infrastructure is non-functional aggravating load shedding, streams have become raging rivers, people have lost their lives.

Those making it to work have to carry extra shoes and socks as they walk through streams to get to transport that in turn has to negotiate high levels of water on roads.” – says Dr Imtiaz Sooliman

Support The Gift of the Givers relief efforts in Durban: https://www.backabuddy.co.za/ gift-of-the-givers-intervenes- in-kzn-flood

Alternatively, make a donation Via Snapscan: https://pos.snapscan.io/qr/ GOGintervenesinKZN

Donors are eligible for Section 18a tax-deductible certificates, issued by The Gift of The Givers, on request.