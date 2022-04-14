Walmer detectives on the hunt for double murder suspects

Detectives from the Walmer Police Station are on the hunt for four murder suspects who were involved in a deadly shooting which left two people dea in Walmer yesterday.

At about 11:30 am, the first victim was walking across a grass verge near a shopping mall in Heugh Road in Walmer when a suspect walked towards him and started shooting.

The victim retreated and ran towards a nearby tree where he collapsed. It is further alleged that three other suspects appeared with firearms and fired multiple shots at the victim.

An innocent person who was sitting on a bench under the tree was also shot by the suspects.

The first victim, aged 31, succumbed to his injuries while the innocent bystander died while receiving medical treatment at the scene.

The unknown suspects fled on foot. The motive for the double murder is yet to be established.

The names of the deceased is withheld until the next of kin has been informed.