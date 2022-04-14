Top class line up for Kouga Easter Festival

TOP-class musicians, iconic athletes, kiddies fun galore, thousands of tourists and action-packed sports including an open water swim at Marina Martinique – it is Kouga Easter Festival time.

The Kouga Easter Festival is set to take place from Friday, April 15 to Monday, April 18. The bulk of the action will take place in Jeffreys Bay.

“The organisers have put together a fantastic mix of sporting events and entertainment,” said Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks.

“In partnership with Collective Records, the record label has sponsored a power-packed line-up of DJ’s and musicians, while Dolphin Beach will be home to various sporting activities – ranging from a fun run to touch rugby.

Not to forget about the open water swim event and the soccer tournament.

“There will also be loads of entertainment for the children.”

The festival will kick-off with a church service from 09:00 to 11:00 at the tent at the Main Beach, followed by the Kouga Mayoral Talen Search. Local singer, Karla Gouws, will take to the stage at 13:00, while the top five performers of the talent search will entertain audience members at 16:00.”

The highlight of the day is Jo Black that will take to the stage at 21:00.

On the Saturday, the inaugural Easter Fun Run will take to the road at 10:00, while the Je’Vista One Touch will touch down at the Main Beach.

DJ Jazzy D, DJ Oskido, DJ Zinhle, Don Vino, Jarrad Ricketts, Ernie Smith, and Early B will entertain festivalgoers from 10:00 to 20:00, while the day’s festivities will end with Refentse at 21:00.

Not stopping there, the Easter Mile Open Water Swim will splash of at 09:00 on Sunday, April 17.

The not-too-be-missed Gospel Festival, presented by The Jesus Collective, will see CJay, Alton Zakay, Ernie Smith, Allan, Loyiso Bala, Khaya Mthethwa, Beaulah Eland, Charnell Josephs, Don Vino, Hle, Ntokozo Mbambo, and Spencer J Kennedy take to the stage from 10:00 to 22:00.

The Kouga Easter Soccer Tournament will take pace from April 15 to 18.

“We would like to bring it to visitors’ attention that our region is currently caught in the grip of a devastating drought and that dam levels are critically low,” said Hendricks.

“Strict water restrictions are in place, and we humbly ask all visitors to please use water VERY sparingly and only when absolutely necessary. Your support will help to ensure that our towns’ taps don’t run dry.

“May you and your family enjoy all that the Kouga region has to offer this Easter weekend.”