Nelson Mandela Bay property owners can object to 2022 General Valuation Roll increases

The Democratic Alliance has launched a campaign to assist property owners in objecting against exorbitant increases to property values issued in the 2022 Nelson Mandela Bay General Valuation Roll.

The value of a property impacts on the monthly rates to be paid by owners.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality’s communication regarding the 2022 General Valuation Roll has been lacking at best and it is imperative for property owners to avoid any unforeseen drain on their finances by scrutinising the new valuation placed on their properties.

Property owners still have an opportunity to object against the new valuation placed on their properties until 29 April 2022.

They can visit https://eservices.evaluations.co.za/nmbm/Index.aspx in order to access the on-line property valuation, relevant valuation letters and objection application form.

To assist property owners DA councillors have been briefed and are ready to help property owners to investigate the valuation of their properties and to fill out and submit objection forms.

“We have made available a dedicated email address to which residents will be able to direct their requests for assistance regarding the objection process. Property owners can send emails to [email protected],” said Malcolm Figg from the DA.