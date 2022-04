The Kouga Municipality has advised that the electricity supply will be interrupted to part of St Francis Bay from 08:00 to 14:00 today April 12.

The interruption is due to upgrading to be done on the electrical network.

Areas affected are Industrial Area, Tarragona Road, Sea Vista, Harbor Road to Mussel Avenue,

All electrical appliances must be treated as live during this shutdown period.

Article continues below...

The shutdown is subject to inclement weather.

The alternative date is set for April 14.