fbpx

Igarashi and Slater through to Round of 32 at Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach

Igarashi and Slater through to Round of 32 at Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach
Surfing 12 April 2022

The Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach kicked off yesterday in 3 to 5 foot waves on the Bells Bowl.

The competition completed the first eight heats of the men’s Opening Round as the world’s best surfers hit the water at Bells for the first time in three years.

The opening day of the men’s competition saw mixed results for the big names with World No.1 Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) and World No. 2 Kelly Slater (USA) both progressing through to the Round of 32, while event wildcard and three-time World Champion Mick Fanning (AUS) fell short in his heat.

South Africans Jordy Smith and Matt McGillivray both came short in their Round 7 heat when they were defeated by Frederico Morais.

11-time World Champion Slater was the first to land a wave in Heat 3 against Owen Wright (AUS), who earned the highest score of the heat with a 7.17 (out of a possible 10) on his opening wave.

As the swell continued to grow throughout the heat, Wright took advantage and clinched the winning total with his trademark backhand swoops, progressing to the top spot with Salter trailing just behind in the second progressing spot.

Nat Young (USA) placed third in the heat and will surf in the Elimination Round when the competition continues.

“It’s good to get started and get back to it. This is my 30th year at Bells, my first event here was in 1992 and I got smoked by Tom Curren and finished in equal 31st. It is really good to be back though,” said Slater after his heat.

Current world No.1 Igarashi showed he has no intention of taking his foot off the gas, posting the highest two-wave total of the day with an impressive 16.24 (out of a possible 20) heat total.

Article continues below...

Igarashi’s power and finesse were a perfect match for the waves on offer as the Olympic Silver medalist sets his sights on his best result at Bells Beach.

Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach Men’s Opening Round 1 (H1-8) Results:

HEAT 1: Callum Robson (AUS) 11.33 DEF. Ryan Callinan (AUS) 11.23, Seth Moniz (HAW) 6.73
HEAT 2: Italo Ferreira (BRA) 12.83 DEF. Ezekiel Lau (HAW) 10.73, Imaikalani deVault (HAW) 8.46
HEAT 3: Owen Wright (AUS) 12.44 DEF. Kelly Slater (USA) 12.04, Nat Young (USA) 8.37
HEAT 4: Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA) 13.27 DEF. Mikey Wright (AUS) 12.67, Griffin Colapinto (USA) 11.76
HEAT 5: Samuel Pupo (BRA) 13.23 DEF. Filipe Toledo (BRA) 12.23, Mick Fanning (AUS) 6.73
HEAT 6: Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) 16.24 DEF. Lucca Mesinas (PER) 11.17, Tully Wylie (AUS) 9.36
HEAT 7: Frederico Morais (PRT) 10.33 DEF. Jordy Smith (ZAF) 9.67, Matthew McGillivray (ZAF) 7.23
HEAT 8: Jackson Baker (AUS) 13.77 DEF. John John Florence (HAW) 13.37, Connor O’Leary (AUS) 9.43

Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach Men’s Opening Round 1 (H9-12) Matchups:

HEAT 9: Conner Coffin (USA) vs. Caio Ibelli (BRA) vs. Joao Chianca (BRA)
HEAT 10: Kolohe Andino (USA) vs. Jack Robinson (AUS) vs. Jadson Andre (BRA)
HEAT 11: Miguel Pupo (BRA) vs. Jake Marshall (USA) vs. Deivid Silva (BRA)
HEAT 12: Barron Mamiya (HAW) vs. Ethan Ewing (AUS) vs. Morgan Cibilic (AUS)

Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach Women’s Opening Round 1:

Heat 1: Lakey Peterson (USA), Gabriela Bryan (HAW), Courtney Conlogue (USA)
Heat 2: Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA), Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS), Bronte Macaulay (AUS)
Heat 3: Carissa Moore (HAW), Isabella Nichols (AUS), Alyssa Spencer (USA)
Heat 4: Brisa Hennessy (CRI), Stephanie Gilmore (AUS), Molly Picklum (AUS)
Heat 5: Johanne Defay (FRA), India Robinson (AUS), Luana Silva (HAW)
Heat 6: Malia Manuel (HAW), Tyler Wright (AUS), Bettylou Sakura Johnson (HAW)

Photo: Jordy Smith carving at the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach. Photo Ed Sloane/World Surf League

Related Posts

Jordy Smith finishes 9th at Quiksilver Pro Gold Coast

South African Jordy Smith finished equal ninth in the Quiksilver Pro Gold Coast presented by BOQ on a day of…

13 Mar 2015
corona open jbay world surf league protect paradise jbay winterfest jeffreys bay
JBay remains on World Championship surf tour

The Corona Open JBay will take place from 7 – 19 July 2020 at Supertubes, ensuring that Africa is still…

07 Nov 2019
Julian Wilson wins Billabong Pro Tahiti

Australian Julian Wilson claimed victory at the Billabong Pro Tahiti after defeating Gabriel Medina in the Final. A full day…

14 Aug 2017
Kelly Slater dominates at US Open of Surfing

A lingering south swell provided tricky and at times difficult conditions for the men and women at the US Open…

01 Aug 2012
Vans Triple Crown: Jordy Smith Is Back!

After a year in which he’s been plagued by injury, Jordy Smith is determined to finish his season on his feet.  …

16 Nov 2015
Champions in Billabong Junior Series crowned at Seal Point

The champions in the Billabong Junior Series were crowned at Seal Point in Cape St Francis on Sunday after the…

02 Oct 2017
corona open jbay world surf league protect paradise jbay winterfest jeffreys bay
JBay returns to the 2022 World Surf League Championship Tour

The JBay Open of Surfing will be back in 2022 with the iconic event, formerly known as the Billabong Pro,…

05 Aug 2021
Baker Prepares For Mavericks Challenge

South African big wave surfer and two times Big Wave World Champion Grant ‘Twiggy’ Baker is currently in California, preparing…

23 Feb 2019
World Surf League Launches Red Bull Airborne Series

the World Surf League (WSL) announced the Red Bull Airborne Series, a three-event specialty series that highlights aerial surfing. After…

03 Mar 2019
Billabong SA Junior Champs Begins in Jeffreys Bay

The Billabong SA Junior Champs presented by BOS, the country’s most prestigious surfing event for competitors aged 17-and-under, gets underway…

05 Oct 2016
Billabong Pro Pipeline is guaranteed to be one for the history books

Could there be a better wave to begin a Championship Tour season? Pipeline, on the North Shore of Oahu, will…

19 Jan 2022
Billy Kemper and deVault claim Wildcard Spots into the Billabong Pipe Masters

Hawaii’s Billy Kemper and Imaikalani deVault earned first and second place, respectively, at the Pipe Invitational to clinch wildcard spots…

11 Dec 2019
Coco Ho and Filipe Toledo win the Rumble at the Ranch

Coco Ho (HAW) and Filipe Toledo (BRA) have won the Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold Rumble At The Ranch, a one-day, winner-take-all surf event held…

10 Aug 2020
Will surfing be allowed during Level 4 lockdown

As we move into more uncharted water on 1 May with a Level 4 Lockdown, there are many questions that…

27 Apr 2020
Jordy Smith wins at Trestles

South African surfer Jordy Smith won his first World Championship Tour title of the year when he won the Hurley…

20 Sep 2014