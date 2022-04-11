Have Fun at the Kouga Easter Festival 2022

JEFFREYS BAY will come to life with top performers this Easter weekend.

The Kouga Easter Festival, set to blow music lovers away, will take place at Dolphin Beach in Jeffreys Bay from April 15 to April 18 – amplifying the festival to a whole new note.

In partnership with Collective Records, the record label has sponsored a power-packed line-up of DJ’s and musicians from 10:00 to 21:00 for the Saturday and Sunday at the festival tent at Dolphin Beach.

Sport enthusiasts will also be well catered for with a Touch rugby Tournament on Main Beach, a Soccer tournament, a fun run and Open Water Swim at Marina Martinique

“Kouga Municipality is extremely proud to partner with Collective Records to bring residents and visitors to our beautiful region an unforgettable Easter Festival,” said Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks.

“Without their selfless assistance, this festival would not have been possible. It is thanks to them that the well-known artists will take to the stage at no cost to Kouga Municipality. Come visit us in Jeffreys Bay for a festival created to uplift the Kouga community.”

On Saturday April 16, festivalgoers can expect the following confirmed line-up: DJ Jazzy D, Ernie Smith, Jarrad Rickets and Don Vino, DJ Oskido, DJ Zinhle and Early B.

The entrance fee is R30 per person.

Easter Sunday, April 17, is a day dedicated to gospel music, with performances from renowned gospel artists Ntokozo Mbambo, HLE, Khaya Mthethwa, Loyiso Bala, Varonica Meyer, Ernie Smith, Don Vino, Allan, Alton Zakay, Beaulah Eland, Spencer J Kennedy, Cjay, The How Project and Charnell Joseph.

This free event will be headlined by Collective Records group, and The Jesus Collective.

The Master of Ceremonies for both days is Rorisang Thandekiso.

“This initiative is the first of many,” says Hilton Petersen, founder of The Jesus Collective and President of Collective Records.

“We will be partnering with more cities in the near future to support community upliftment, from a faith aspect, as well as economically, which I believe go hand in hand.”