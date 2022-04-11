Cable thieves arrested at Municipal sub station

The theft and damage of copper and steel cables hampers the provision of basic services and impacts on Municipal infrastructure.

Communities have to stand together to prevent all of us being impacted.

This is exactly what happened on Saturday afternoon at around 6 pm when Gqeberha K9 members were contacted by the Nelson Mandela Municipality reporting a theft in progress at a sub-station in Hoch Street, Sidwell.

Municipality officials were busy with routine visits to sub stations and on arrival at this particular substation, they noticed that the door to the substation was forced opened and suspects were inside busy removing steel copper cables.

Two suspects aged 20 and 21-year-old were apprehended by the NMBM officials and handed over to Gqeberha K9 members upon their arrival.

Both suspects were detained on charges of housebreaking and theft and on charges relating to the Criminal Matters Amendment Act – damage to essential infrastructure

Copper wire, two side cutters, one spanner and two electric current readers were also confiscated.

The suspects will appear in the New Brighton magistrate court today Monday, 11 April 2022.