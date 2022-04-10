Read the Kouga Municipality Annual Report and Oversight Report

KOUGA MUNICIPALITY (EC 108)
NOTICE NO: 64/2022
2020/21 ANNUAL REPORT AND 2020/21 OVERSIGHT REPORT
Notice is herewith given in terms of Section 127 and 129 (3) of the Local Government Municipal
Finance Management Act, 56 of 2003, that the Council of Kouga Local Municipality at its meeting held
on 31 March 2022, adopted the 2020/21 Annual Report and 2020/21 Oversight Report for the period
1 July 2020 to 30 June 2021.
Interested parties may view the 2020/21 Annual Report and the 2020/21 Oversight Report on the
Municipal Website at www.kouga.gov.za.
Copies of the 2020/21 Annual Report and 2020/21 Oversight
Report shall also be available from Wednesday 12 April 2022 for perusal at the following places during
normal office hours (Monday to Thursday 08:30 to 13:00 and 13:30 to 16:15 and Fridays 08:30 to
13:00 and 13:30 to 15:00):
Municipal Offices:
Hankey, Humansdorp ,Jeffreys Bay, Patensie, St Francis Bay
All Libraries:
All ward Councillor offices
For any enquiries contact Mr. Abrie Koegelenberg at 042 200 2200 or email at [email protected]
C DU PLESSIS
MUNICIPAL MANAGER