No surfing on opening day of Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach

Surfing 10 April 2022

Small waves have ensured that the opening day of the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach was put on hold until tomorrow morning.

“We are excited to be back in Victoria for the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach,” said Jessi Miley-Dyer from the World Surf League.

“Everyone loves the Bells Bowl and Winkipop, and we cannot wait to get the competition started. Unfortunately for today, we’ve got small surf on offer and will be calling the competition off.

We expect to have an uptick in swell with a bit of wind, so we are looking to possibly start tomorrow or the next day. We will come back tomorrow to check the conditions again and update everyone on the call.”

South African Jordy Smith, a former winner of the Corona Open JBay will be up against Jeffreys Bay local Matt McGillivray in Heat 7 of Round 1 of the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach.

They will be surfing against Frederico Morais.

Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach Women’s Opening Round 1:

Heat 1: Lakey Peterson (USA), Gabriela Bryan (HAW), Courtney Conlogue (USA)
Heat 2: Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA), Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS), Bronte Macaulay (AUS)
Heat 3: Carissa Moore (HAW), Isabella Nichols (AUS), Alyssa Spencer (USA)
Heat 4: Brisa Hennessy (CRI), Stephanie Gilmore (AUS), Molly Picklum (AUS)
Heat 5: Johanne Defay (FRA), India Robinson (AUS), Luana Silva (HAW)
Heat 6: Malia Manuel (HAW), Tyler Wright (AUS), Bettylou Sakura Johnson (HAW)

Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach Men’s Opening Round 1:

Heat 1: Seth Moniz (HAW), Callum Robson (AUS), Ryan Callinan (AUS)
Heat 2: Italo Ferreira (BRA), Ezekiel Lau (HAW), Imaikalani deVault (HAW)
Heat 3: Kelly Slater (USA), Nat Young (USA), Owen Wright (AUS)
Heat 4: Griffin Colapinto (USA), Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA), Mikey Wright (AUS)
Heat 5: Filipe Toledo (BRA), Samuel Pupo (BRA), Mick Fanning (AUS)
Heat 6: Kanoa Igarashi (JPN), Lucca Mesinas (PER), Tully Wylie (AUS)
Heat 7: Jordy Smith (ZAF), Frederico Morais (PRT), Matthew McGillivray (ZAF)
Heat 8: John John Florence (HAW), Connor O’Leary (AUS), Jackson Baker (AUS)
Heat 9: Conner Coffin (USA), Caio Ibelli (BRA), Joao Chianca (BRA)
Heat 10: Kolohe Andino (USA), Jack Robinson (AUS), Jadson Andre (BRA)
Heat 11: Miguel Pupo (BRA), Jake Marshall (USA), Deivid Silva (BRA)
Heat 12: Barron Mamiya (HAW), Ethan Ewing (AUS), Morgan Cibilic (AUS)

Photo: Jordy Smith at Supertubes during the Corona Open JBay. Photo: Joey Nel

