Touch Rugby tournament in Jeffreys Bay over Easter weekend
Jeffreys Bay 9 April 2022

Fast paced touch rugby will take to the sand at Dolphin Beach (Main beach) in Jeffreys Bay on Saturday, April 16.

It is expected that the event – which forms part of the Kouga Easter Festival from Friday, March 15 to Monday, March 18 – will see up to 32 teams, each consisting of eight players.

Organiser Christo Botha, of 1Touch, said “A highlight will be a fun match between the Je’Vista Legends and Kouga Legends, to be played just after the semi-finals to give the top two teams a breather before the ultimate decider.”

According to him, the event is suitable for men and women to play as a team, and age or experience does not matter.

The event will follow a knock-out format.

The entry fee is R100 per team. Registration is from 07:00, while the tournament will kick off at 09:00.

For more information or to enter, contact Botha at 072 238 4463 or send an email to [email protected].

There is also a fun run and an open water swim taking place over the Easter weekend.

JBay News readers can qualify for an early bird discount for the swim events at Marina Martinique. Find out more in the article below:

Easter Open Water Swim at Marina Martinique

