fbpx

Traffic machines down at Kouga Traffic Department

Traffic machines down at Kouga Traffic Department
Jeffreys Bay 8 April 2022

Kouga Municipality has advised residents that the LEU machines at the Driving License Testing Centres are offline.

“This is a countrywide outage and we await feedback from the National Department of Transport on timelines for the reinstatement of the service,” said the Municipality.

The machine are used for eye tests and fingerprint capturing, which means that driving license card renewals cannot be processed at the moment.

Article continues below...

Learner license classes, driving license tests and card collections are still operational.

For more information, contact the Kouga Call Centre at 042 200 2200.

Related Posts

Kouga Municipality
New Council uncovers another outstanding bill for Kouga

The Kouga Council has been confronted with a shock bill from the Department of Labour – this one dating back…

14 Jul 2017
Residents urged not to close Fire Hydrants

Kouga residents are urged to not close open fire hydrants. Once a water pipe has been repaired, these hydrants must…

24 Jul 2021
Kouga Municipal account queries made easier

Kouga Municipality is making it easier for residents to check their account balances. Corporate Services Portfolio Councillor Bryan Dhludhlu said…

25 Mar 2019
kouga municipality traffic vehicles
Keeping road users safe this festive season

Jeffreys Bay – Lawlessness will not be tolerated on Kouga’s roads this festive season. That’s the warning from Kouga Municipality’s…

10 Dec 2019
brenton williams bellbuoy challenge
Bellbuoy Challenge attracts top swimmers

South African world record holder and local open water swimmer, Brenton Williams, will take on the toughest Indian Ocean swim…

12 Apr 2019
Kouga is the worst Municipality in the Eastern Cape

The ability of many municipalities to deliver services to taxpayers and maintain their infrastructure continues to fall. The latest municipal…

01 Jul 2013
Women, Youth and Disabled Owned Businesses should register with Kouga Municipality

Kouga Local Municipality have invited all women, youth and disabled owned cleaning businesses to submit their company profiles to the…

04 Aug 2021
Jeffreys Bay traditional dance group gets boost

A Jeffreys Bay traditional dance group is set to break out their best moves thanks to Kouga Municipality’s Ward Development…

06 Feb 2020
Kouga Municipality
German students visit Kouga Municipality

Students and lecturers from Kehl, Germany, visited Kouga Municipality last week to learn more about the local governance system. “These…

01 Mar 2019
Stephanie Gilmore To Return To The Corona JBay Open

Current World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT) women’s ratings leader and last year’s Corona JBay Open event winner Stephanie…

29 May 2019
Joint effort to address Domestic Animal issues in Kouga

Kouga residents have been asked to report problems related to stray or neglected domestic animals to the municipal call centre…

11 Aug 2020
Lights switched on in Humansdorp

The DA led Kouga Municipality continues to deliver services to residents which it serves. On Friday, 116 households in Humansdorp…

25 Jun 2018
Full investigation into collape of St Francis Bay bridge

The Kouga Municipality will be conducting an investigation into the cause of the destruction of the Sand River bridge that…

11 Jul 2011
Kouga Municipality creates indigenous garden

Kouga Municipality has gone indigenous to celebrate the arrival of Spring. The garden at the municipality’s Jeffreys Bay headquarters received…

08 Sep 2016
Have your say on the draft Outdoor Advertising By-Law of Kouga Municipality

KOUGA MUNICIPALITY (EC108) NOTICE NUMBER: 213/2021 DEPARTMENT PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT & TOURISM DRAFT OUTDOOR ADVERTISING AND SIGNAGE BY-LAW: REQUEST FOR COMMENTS…

10 Sep 2021