Traffic machines down at Kouga Traffic Department

Kouga Municipality has advised residents that the LEU machines at the Driving License Testing Centres are offline.

“This is a countrywide outage and we await feedback from the National Department of Transport on timelines for the reinstatement of the service,” said the Municipality.

The machine are used for eye tests and fingerprint capturing, which means that driving license card renewals cannot be processed at the moment.

Learner license classes, driving license tests and card collections are still operational.

For more information, contact the Kouga Call Centre at 042 200 2200.