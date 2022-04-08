fbpx

Every Wall deserves a Joey Nel printed Photo

Every Wall deserves a Joey Nel printed Photo
Jeffreys Bay Photo's 8 April 2022

We are truly blessed with an abundance of talent in Jeffreys Bay.

Our local professional land and seascape photographer, Joey Nel, has been residing here for the past 20 years.

Her iconic and popular photographs of our amazing coastline and beaches adorn many walls all over South Africa and international.

She loves Jbay as she loves photography and is a true ambassador for our town. She travel every so often to different and distant destinations on photographic tours, safaris and classes to keep pushing her talent and skills to different levels.

Joey produces the most amazing panoramic pictures, an difficult art and technique, whereby she “stitches” up to 18 consecutive shots into an amazing panoramic view of an area…..showing the whole as the eye would see.

Last year, after attending a Masterclass seascape technique workshop with two of our master photographers Hougaard Malan and Martin Osner, she contracted the dreaded Covid disease and was extremely ill, so much so that medici feared for her life.

Thankfully she pulled through but is still suffering from long term Covid affects. Apart from this, she has also been suffering for a very long time of inflamed sciatic and back causing her extreme pain and discomfort, even though she has had a couple of medical treatment procedures for it.

Whilst all this would keep any sane person from extreme activity, not our Joey, she would scour the highest Namibian dunes and driest deserts, dusty Kgalagadi and Botswana game parks, freezing Drakensberg streams and waterfalls, rough South African coastlines in search of the perfect shots that will bring joy to nature lovers.

If you take beach walks at dusk or dawn and see a wet lady risking her life and equipment on the rocks, then you have passed our talented Joey Nel in search of her next iconic photo.

Her photographs are on display at various restaurants and you can follow her on facebook at Joey Nel Photography.

Article continues below...

Please support her by ordering her prints so that she can continue her passion and bring joy to our lives. Prints can be ordered via her Facebook page or email: [email protected]

Related Posts

Jeffreys Bay through the lens of Joey Nel

Jeffreys Bay is a beautiful town and was a well deserved winner of the Kwela Town of the Year competition…

08 May 2021
kabeljous river jeffreys bay
Photo of the day – Flamingos at the Kabeljous River

Jeffreys Bay is surrounded by natural beauty. With golden beaches and the best waves in the world as our back…

06 Feb 2019
Photo of the day – shooting star

Jeffreys Bay photographer captured this magnificent image of a shooting star. Shooting stars look like stars that quickly shoot across…

27 Jan 2020
Photo of the day – Phosphorescence and Lightning

Its not often that one will be able to witness phosphorescence in the ocean and the waves at Supertubes illuminated…

05 Apr 2022
flamingos kabeljous river jeffreys bay jbay news
Photo of the day – Flamingos at Kabeljous River

One of the treasures of the Kabeljous Nature Reserve are the flamingos that come to visit. Situated on the outskirts…

24 Feb 2019
Photo of the day – rain at Supertubes

Much needed rain has fallen over Jeffreys Bay during the past couple of days, with reports of rain also falling…

23 Jan 2020
Every home deserves a Joey Nel photo on its wall

Joey Nel is a passionate and professional landscape and wildlife photographer residing in Jeffreys Bay. A regular contributor to JBay…

18 Dec 2019
Photo of the day – Dolphins in Jeffreys Bay

Dolphins are synonymous with Jeffreys Bay and on most days schools of the animals can be seen swimming along the…

29 Jan 2020
Photo of the day – Kabeljous Beach

Not many towns are surrounded by nature reserves, have some of the best waves in the world as their back…

07 Mar 2020
Meet JBay photographer Joey Nel

Most of the readers of JBay News would be familiar with the majestic photographs taken by local photographer Joey Nel….

24 Jan 2018
gamtoos valley joey nel
Photo of the day – Gamtoos Valley

The Gamtoos Valley is the gate way to the Baviaans Kloof and is also the home to a thriving citrus…

16 Feb 2019