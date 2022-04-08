fbpx

Easter Open Water Swim at Marina Martinique

Easter Open Water Swim at Marina Martinique
Jeffreys Bay Swim 8 April 2022

Marina Martinique – the Open Water Swim Capital of South Africa – will once again be hosting a Mile swim over Easter Weekend as part of the Easter Festival taking place in Jeffreys Bay from 15 – 18 April.

The Easter Mile swim, which is hosted by Kouga Municipality and supported by Nicholas Melck, will take place on 17 April at Marina Martinique.

While the water will be a little bit colder than December when the Marina Mile takes to the water, the Marina will still offer swimmers a superior swim experience with a number of events on offer, from a kiddies bank to bank swim, a 400 m dash, a half mile as well as the premier event, the Easter Mile.

The 400 m dash will be the first event in the water and will start at 9 am and is aimed at entry level open water swimmers as well as those wanting to sprint the distance and see how fast they can swim.

The Half Mile will be the next event in the water and starts at 9.30 am.

The popular bank to bank for 10 and u aged swimmers starts at 10.30 am and swimmers who have entered other distances may not swim the bank to bank.

The Easter Mile starts at 11 am and swimmers will be taken on a route through the canals of Marina Martinique.

Article continues below...

Entries can be done online at Zsports.

Readers of JBay News can qualify for a R 100 early bird discount for the event by using the discount code #EarlyBirdMile .

The offer is limited to the first 50 entrants of any of the races so make sure you get your entry in early.

There is plenty on offer for the whole family over the Easter Weekend, with a fun run taking place on Saturday 16 April, together with a beachh touch rugby tournament, a soccer tournament, a beer tent with live music including Jo Black.

On Sunday a gospel concert will take place with free entry for all.

Related Posts

Marina Martinique Property for sale – a home for the discerning buyer

A charming 3 Bedroom house is for sale in the prestigious Marina Martinique. The sole mandate house is for the…

11 Aug 2021
No power for Aston Bay and Paradise Beach

Jeffreys Bay – A transformer at the Apiesdraai substation exploded at about 2pm this afternoon, interrupting the power supply to…

15 Dec 2019
Photo of the day – Matric farewell 2012

Vasti Visser and Jason Laubscher before the Nico Malan Matric farewell. The photo was taken by Jeffreys Bay photographer Janet…

02 Aug 2012
marina mile
Plenty of swim action at the 2019 Marina Mile

One of the premier events on the Jeffreys Bay holiday program will take to the waters of Marina Martinique on…

17 Dec 2019
Photo of the day – clean water

There were perfect conditions for the EP Open Water Swim Champs which were held in Jeffreys Bay over the past…

23 Jan 2013
marina martinique open water swim jeffreys bay
Second round of Open Water Swim Series takes place on Sunday

Marina Martinique, regarded as one of the best open water swim venues in the world, will be hosting round two…

25 Oct 2018
SA Open Water Swim Champions crowned in Jeffreys Bay

JEFFREYS Bay has been confirmed as a world class open water swim venue as hundreds of swimmers from all over…

09 Mar 2017
JBay to host EP Open Water Swim Champs

Swimmers from all over the Eastern Cape will be descending upon Jeffreys Bay during February to compete in the prestigious…

26 Jan 2015
marina mile open water swimming jeffreys bay
Open Water Swim Champs taking place in Jeffreys Bay on Saturday

Marina Martinique will once again be the venue for the Nelson Mandela Bay Open Water Swim Championship as swimmers from…

25 Feb 2021
EP Open Water Swim Champs this Sunday in JBay

Marina Martinique will host the Metsi Eastern Province Open Water Swim Champs this Sunday, with great weather being predicted for…

07 Feb 2015
Lots of family sport and beach fun for kids at the Kouga Easter Festival

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No! It is the Easter Bunny with his superhero squad: Superman, Spiderman,…

01 Apr 2021
Photo of the day – Marina Martinique at night

Article continues below…

18 May 2012
Property of the week – Spectacular Marina Martinique apartment

This spectacular north facing, ground floor unit is situated in the most sought after block of the La Caribe development…

15 Dec 2017
Marina Mile to splash off on 30 December 2019

Top South African and local open water swimmers will take to the water at Marina Martinique on Monday, December 30…

23 Dec 2019
Open water swim next weekend at Marina Martinique

Article continues below…

07 Oct 2011