Easter Open Water Swim at Marina Martinique

Marina Martinique – the Open Water Swim Capital of South Africa – will once again be hosting a Mile swim over Easter Weekend as part of the Easter Festival taking place in Jeffreys Bay from 15 – 18 April.

The Easter Mile swim, which is hosted by Kouga Municipality and supported by Nicholas Melck, will take place on 17 April at Marina Martinique.

While the water will be a little bit colder than December when the Marina Mile takes to the water, the Marina will still offer swimmers a superior swim experience with a number of events on offer, from a kiddies bank to bank swim, a 400 m dash, a half mile as well as the premier event, the Easter Mile.

The 400 m dash will be the first event in the water and will start at 9 am and is aimed at entry level open water swimmers as well as those wanting to sprint the distance and see how fast they can swim.

The Half Mile will be the next event in the water and starts at 9.30 am.

The popular bank to bank for 10 and u aged swimmers starts at 10.30 am and swimmers who have entered other distances may not swim the bank to bank.

The Easter Mile starts at 11 am and swimmers will be taken on a route through the canals of Marina Martinique.

Article continues below...

Entries can be done online at Zsports.

Readers of JBay News can qualify for a R 100 early bird discount for the event by using the discount code #EarlyBirdMile .

The offer is limited to the first 50 entrants of any of the races so make sure you get your entry in early.

There is plenty on offer for the whole family over the Easter Weekend, with a fun run taking place on Saturday 16 April, together with a beachh touch rugby tournament, a soccer tournament, a beer tent with live music including Jo Black.

On Sunday a gospel concert will take place with free entry for all.