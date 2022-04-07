Have your say on the future of Kouga Municipality

Residents from Ward 1 and 5 are invited to participate in the review of the local municipality’s draft Integrated Development Plan (IDP) on Thursday, April 7.

Ward 1 Oyster Bay, Umzamowethu, Leeubos, Surrounding Farm & Lower Golf Course) will meet at 18:00 at the Oyster Bay Community Hall.

Ward 5 Arcadia Bo-Blok, Van Lingen Park, “Southside”, Vaaldam and Johnson Ridge) will meet at 18:00 at the Kruisfontein Civic Centre.

The IDP is a five-year plan that sets out the development needs of a municipal area. It forms the basis of the municipality’s budget and determines which projects are prioritised and funded in a particular year.

The draft IDP for Kouga covers the planning period 2022 to 2027.

The IDP is reviewed annually in consultation with communities to ensure that it remains up-to-date and relevant.