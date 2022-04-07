Cancer Prevention and Responsible Parenting

Overweight children are more likely to grow up to be obese adults. Obesity in adults increases the risk of serious health problems such as cancer.

Parents or guardians have a responsibility to help their child(ren) develop healthy eating habits and stay physically active so that they can maintain a healthy weight.

The manner in which you educate and discipline your children could have a major influence on their health and lifestyle habits for the rest of their lives.

Their future cancer risk is influenced by their lifestyle and surroundings, and you may have a major impact there. This influence encompasses not just your children’s early experiences, but also the example you set via your behaviour and the habits as their role model.

The amount of physical exercise that children require is determined by their age. Children aged 3 to 5 should be active at all times of the day.

Teenagers and older children should be active for at least an hour each day. Keep fruits and vegetables on hand and ready to eat to make it easier for youngsters to pick nutritious snacks.

Low-fat yoghurt, peanut butter and celery, or whole grains and cheese are also acceptable snacks.

Cancer kills twice as many people as any other single preventable disease. The good news is, we can do something about it. Is it time for you to take simple steps to help reduce your risk of cancer?

Source: Cancer Foundation