Fashion Show raises funds for SPCA

Jeffreys Bay 6 April 2022

For one night Jeffreys Bay transformed to the catwalks of New York, Paris and Milano while spending an evening with good food and good friends, all sharing our mutual passion for “those that cannot speak”.

One would never have imagined that “once loved garments” would look so good on the models of Feline Modeling Agency and well known community members.

Those attending the event were entertained with a top class Fashion Show, styled and coordinated by animal love and finalist of Miss Grand South Africa 2022 Philene van Niekerk.

The evening generated a profit to the tune of R20 000.

The SPCA thanked each and everyone for their support, love and enthusiasm.

Professional models and well know community members and local Kouga leaders all walked the ramp.

