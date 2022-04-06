fbpx

Enoch Mgijima Municipality leaves Sterkstroom powerless

Enoch Mgijima Municipality leaves Sterkstroom powerless
Uncategorized 6 April 2022

The people of Sterkstroom in the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality have had no electricity since 20 March 2022, and the municipality has shown itself to be completely incapable of resolving the issue.

On 16 March, the transformer serving the town was vandalised, and all the oil was drained from it. A day later, municipal workers added just 200 litres of oil to the transformer, which requires 1200 litres of oil for proper insulation.

It is no surprise that the transformer blew on Monday, 20 March, leaving the town powerless.

The municipality blamed Eskom for the ensuing outage, but Eskom said it was a municipal issue.

Without first testing the transformer, or draining the contaminated oil from the damaged transformer, the municipality simply added a further 600 litres of oil, but this made no difference as the transformer had broken.

After that, a comedy of errors followed. Municipal officials acknowledged that they had neither a testing kit nor a transformer to replace the damaged one.

Eventually, they found a 5 MVA transformer that belonged to them, initially earmarked for use in Ezibeleni, but had been in Germiston for three years.

The municipality arranged to transport the transformer to Sterkstroom but then discovered the transport company was not on the municipal service provider database. The municipality will also have to make adjustments to accommodate a 5MVA transformer.

Article continues below...

“While the municipality staggers from one mistake to another, the people of Sterkstroom are suffering. Food is rotting in refrigerators that no longer work, businesses and schools are unable to function, and critical services have been disrupted.

All because a failed, ineffective municipality cannot even resolve the issue of a broken transformer,” said Jane Cowley from the Democratic Alliance.

“I will write to the EC MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Xolile Nqatha, and request that urgent steps be taken to resolve this issue so that the people of Sterkstroom can resume their lives with restored power.

Power outages in the DA-led Kouga Municipality receive immediate attention and are dealt with effectively so that lives and livelihoods are not disrupted.

This is because such breakages are effectively budgeted for, and the repair teams on the ground are capable.

They take pride in offering the best possible services to the people. Where the DA governs, we get things done,” added Cowley.

Related Posts

Kouga Municipality
New Council uncovers another outstanding bill for Kouga

The Kouga Council has been confronted with a shock bill from the Department of Labour – this one dating back…

14 Jul 2017
New vehicles for Kouga Municipality’s Electrical team

More than 50 new vehicles have been purchased over the past four years to strengthen Kouga’s service delivery fleet. Among…

30 Jul 2020
SAMWU loses in court over suspended Shop Stewards

Kouga Municipality has welcomed the Labour Court in Port Elizabeth’s ruling in its favour after SAMWU’s urgent interdict against the…

17 Apr 2021
Have your say about Municipal plans in your community

The Kouga Municipality will be meeting with local communities this December to review its Integrated Development Plan (IDP) for the…

01 Dec 2014
New Electrical sub station to provide reliable supply for Jeffreys Bay

The new R3 million substation at Ocean View in Jeffreys Bay is set to provide more reliable electricity and services…

20 Aug 2021
MOTH Memorial kloof raided in Jeffreys Bay

  The Kouga Law Enforcement together with the J’Bay Police and Community Police Forum (CPF) raided the kloof at the…

26 Aug 2010
jeffreys bay
Kouga Municipality saves big on phone bill

Jeffreys Bay – Kouga Municipality has slashed its annual Telkom bill by a massive 76% over the past two years….

23 Sep 2019
st francis bay fire
Arson likely to blame for St Francis Bay fires

There is a high probability that arson is to blame for the fires which razed ten houses and severely damaged…

08 Feb 2019
Kouga Municipality resolves 12 735 service delivery issues

More than 13 000 service requests were logged at Kouga Municipality’s call centre during the first seven months of the…

05 Sep 2018
Kouga Municipal account queries made easier

Kouga Municipality is making it easier for residents to check their account balances. Corporate Services Portfolio Councillor Bryan Dhludhlu said…

25 Mar 2019
Crutches give Resident new spring in step

A pair of bright red crutches gave Sea Vista resident, Nomzi Walter, a new spring in her step. Kouga Municipality’s…

01 Apr 2022
Applications open for payment relief on Municipal accounts

Kouga municipal account holders can now apply for Covid-19 payment relief. Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks, said the aim of the…

15 Jun 2020
kouga municipality traffic vehicles
Kouga Municipality seeks advanced Road Safety Solution

KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY (EC108) DIRECTORATE: COMMUNTY SERVICES NOTICE NO: 127/2020 RE-ADVERTISEMENT: ADVANCED ROAD SAFETY LAW ENFORCEMENT SOLUTION Prospective Service Providers…

24 Aug 2020
Kouga Municipality
Kouga Municipality is tendering for Road Signs

Prospective service providers are hereby invited to submit tenders for the Supply and Delivery of Road Signs for a Period…

23 Mar 2021
Road closures for JBay Winter Fest

JBAY WINTER FEST: TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF STREETS IN JEFFREYS BAY Number : N73/2013 Start Date : 18 June 2013 Closing…

24 Jun 2013