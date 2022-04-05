South Africa exits National State of Disaster

The National State of Disaster ended with effect from midnight last night, with the exception of a few transitional regulations remaining in place.

The end of the National State of Disaster comes 750 days since the country went into its initial lockdown on 15 March 2020 to curb the spread of COVID-19.

This means that that all regulations and directions made in terms of the Disaster Management Act wererepealed with effect from midnight.

However, this is with the exception of a few transitional measures.