South Africa exits National State of Disaster

The National State of Disaster ended with effect from midnight last night, with the exception of a few transitional regulations remaining in place.
The end of the National State of Disaster comes 750 days since the country went into its initial lockdown on 15 March 2020 to curb the spread of COVID-19.
This means that that all regulations and directions made in terms of the Disaster Management Act wererepealed with effect from midnight.
However, this is with the exception of a few transitional measures.
- Individuals will still be required to wear a facemask in an indoor public space, however, a mask is not required when outdoors.
- Existing restrictions on gatherings will continue as a transitional measure. This means that both indoor and outdoor venues can take up to 50% of their capacity without any maximum limit, provided that proof of vaccination or a COVID-19 test not older than 72 hours is required for entrance to the venue. Where there is no provision for proof of vaccination or a COVID-19 test, then the current upper limit of 1000 people indoors and 2000 people outdoors will remain.
- The existing provisions with respect to international travel remain in place. Travellers entering South Africa will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test not older than 72 hours. If a traveller does not submit a vaccine certificate or proof of a negative COVID-19 test, they will be required to do an antigen test on arrival and if they test positive, they will need to isolate for 10 days.
- The directions that provide for the payment of the special R350 SRD grant will remain in place. This will enable the Department of Social Development to finalise the regulations that will allow the payment of the grant to continue.
- Directions that provide for the extension of the validity of a learner’s licence, driving licence card, licence disc, professional driving permit and registration of a motor vehicle will remain in place.
- In addition to the Coronavirus Alert Levels no longer applicable as of midnight, the regulations on the isolation of persons, on schools and access to old age homes, on public transport, on initiation practices, on cargo transportation, and on criminalisation of non-adherence to these rules falls away.