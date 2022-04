The electricity supply to parts of Humansdorp will be interrupted from 08:00 to 16:00 on 5 April 2022 and 6 April 2022 due to upgrading work to be done on the electrical network.

Areas affected are Vaaldam, 391 project, Gill Marcus Village , 7de Laan , and Mooi Uitsig.

All electrical appliances must be treated as live during this shutdown period.

The shutdown is subject to inclement weather.