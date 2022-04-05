Photo of the day – Phosphorescence and Lightning

Its not often that one will be able to witness phosphorescence in the ocean and the waves at Supertubes illuminated with colour.

While lightning shows happen more regularly, its a rare occasion to see both events taking place at the same time.

Jeffreys Bay photographer Joey Nel managed to get a shot at Supertubes with the waves lit up with phosphorescence and a lightning show in the background.

Article continues below...

Joey is going to do a limited print of 25 of this photo and each print will be accompanied with a certificate of Authenticity.

Visit her Facebook page for more information on how to order this magnificent image.