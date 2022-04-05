fbpx

Photo of the day – Phosphorescence and Lightning

Photo of the day – Phosphorescence and Lightning
Jeffreys Bay Photo's 5 April 2022

Its not often that one will be able to witness phosphorescence in the ocean and the waves at Supertubes illuminated with colour.

While lightning shows happen more regularly, its a rare occasion to see both events taking place at the same time.

Jeffreys Bay photographer Joey Nel managed to get a shot at Supertubes with the waves lit up with phosphorescence and a lightning show in the background.

Article continues below...

Joey is going to do a limited print of 25 of this photo and each print will be accompanied with a certificate of Authenticity.

Visit her Facebook page for more information on how to order this magnificent image.

Related Posts

JBU Super Trial to be part of Winter Fest

The JBU Surf Club has announced the JBU Super Trial which will determine the wild card entry for the JBay…

17 Apr 2014
Top Blues guitarist plays J’Bay tonight

One of South Africa’s most acclaimed electric and blues guitarist’s will be playing at Potters Place tonight. Albert Frost has…

28 Sep 2010
marina martinique jeffreys bay
JBay Tourism one stop shop for visitors

Jeffreys Bay – Tourists can now get a good idea of what Jeffreys Bay has to offer – all under…

18 Aug 2019
No truth to rumours of child abduction in Jeffreys Bay

Rumours have been swirling around that a child from Jeffreys Bay Primary School was abducted. The headmaster of JBay Primary…

15 Sep 2018
Woman robbed on J'Bay beach

A morning stroll on the golden beaches of Jeffreys Bay turned into a nightmare for a local woman when she…

06 Dec 2011
jeffreys bay property for sale plane street
JBay Property for Sale – home at Surfers Point

Price: R 2 800 000 This is a one in a million opportunity to be right on Surfers Point at…

11 Apr 2019
marina mile open water swimming jeffreys bay
De Jager dominates provincial Open Water Swim Champs

The NMBA Open Water Swim Champs took place last weekend in Jeffreys Bay. Marina Martinique was once again the venue…

31 Jan 2019
Its Australia up against Fiji in RWC 2015

The E-Street Cafe rugby world cup game of the day is Australia against Fiji, with kick off at 17:45 pm….

23 Sep 2015
More house robberies in J’Bay

  A number of housebreakings cases were reported in Jeffreys Bay since the beginning of September. While Wavecrest was again…

07 Sep 2010
marina mile open water swimming jeffreys bay
World class swimming at SA Open Water Champs in Jeffreys Bay

The South African Open Water Swim Champs delivered world class swimming at Marina Martinique over the weekend. South Africa’s top…

05 Mar 2018
Jeffreys Bay included in 2013 Rally championship

The Algoa Rally Association has received a boost from local businesses which have donated prizes for the winners of the…

07 Feb 2013
gamtoos valley joey nel
Photo of the day – Gamtoos Valley

The Gamtoos Valley is the gate way to the Baviaans Kloof and is also the home to a thriving citrus…

16 Feb 2019
Big shark swims with surfers in Plettenberg Bay

The NSRI has again warned bathers, paddlers, body borders and surfers to be cautious along the Southern Cape and the…

24 Jun 2020
Kouga moves to centralise taxi ranks

Kouga Municipality is working on establishing centralised taxi ranks in its major towns. The move follows on complaints from commuters,…

15 May 2018
More strike action in J'Bay tomorrow morning

Residents are urged to avoid the Jeffreys Bay CBD tomorrow morning as the Municipal strike is expected to gather in…

17 Aug 2011