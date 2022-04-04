fbpx

Water Rationing set to be implemented in Kouga

Jeffreys Bay 4 April 2022

Water rationing is on the cards for the majority of Kouga towns – Jeffreys Bay, Humansdorp, St Francis Bay and Cape St Francis – should water usage not drop significantly.

Residents are strongly urged to heed calls to conserve water and minimise water usage as dam levels continue to fall.

This means that water will only be available from the taps for a few hours per day and will be shut off for the remainder of the day – as currently being implemented in Hankey and Patensie.

The warning has been issued by Kouga Municipal Manager, Charl du Plessis, amid growing concerns over water supply to the region due to the prolonged drought.

According to Du Plessis, the Churchill Dam and Impofu Dam, that supplies water to these areas, are expected to be without water at the end of April this year.

“The above average water consumption of residents is of great concern,” he said.

“If the water usage is not reduced significantly with immediate effect, the municipality will be forced to consider water rationing.

We will give residents more detail as we closely monitor the water consumption over the next few weeks.”

