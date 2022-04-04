Port St Francis Apartment for Sale

Here is something very special at Port St Francis that doesn’t come on the market often.

This super two bedroom, two bathroom apartment that has recently been completely refurbished and is being sold fully furnished, as is, so you can move straight in.

All the furniture and kitchen equipment are brand new. It has currently been used as a successful B & B but could also be that “lock up and go” you’re looking for.

The kitchen, lounge and dining area are open plan with a sliding door onto the balcony and stunning views over the harbour and sea.

Both bedrooms are en suite and the main bedroom has a sliding door onto the balcony. There is one underground parking that goes with the apartment.

It’s all on one level so no stairs to worry about.

You are within easy walking distance to some fine dining restaurants at the Port and you have the added advantage of being in a secure complex. Don’t miss this one!

St Francis Bay and Cape St Francis is nothing but a relaxed and quiet sleepy fishing village, called the “best-kept secret” with its soft white sandy beaches and abundance of sea-shells on the sea-shore.

It has become one of the fastest-growing areas in the Eastern Cape. A favourite holiday destination and tourist attraction, St Francis Bay and Cape St Francis offer surfing, windsurfing, kitesurfing, kayaking, mountain biking, horse riding, sandboarding, hiking trails, fishing, bird watching with more than 200 bird species found in the nearby Seekoei River nature reserve.

The Kromme River offers riverfront properties, water sports and a known and favourite fishing spot for anglers.

Port St Francis is a working harbour and known for chokka, squid, calamari fishing.

Our village further boasts 2 beautiful 18 hole golf courses. The town golf course, with beautiful ocean views and ideal for a scenic walk and play course.

The famous Links golf course, rated one of the top 10 golf courses in the country is challenging but the views and scenery unsurpassed.

Phone Jenny Masterson 027 83 321 2405 or +27 42 294 0921 for more information on this exclusive madate