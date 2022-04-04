Kouga Municipality is hiring a Project Manager

KOUGA MUNICIPALITY (EC 108)

NOTICE NO: 48/ 2022

VACANCY

Kouga Municipality, an equal opportunity employer which subscribes to the principle of affirmative action, awaits applications for the appointment in the following vacancy:

MANAGER: PMU

REQUIREMENTS:

B Tech Civil Engineering plus relevant qualification in Project Management;

Registration as a Professional Construction Project Manager or Candidate with the South African Council for Project and Construction Management Professions ;

5 Years relevant experience;

Strong Project and Contract management experience and skills;

Code B driving license;

Sound knowledge of Policies and procedures relevant to PMU;

Excellent planning and analytical skills;

Excellent communication skills, innovation & reporting, legislation & Policy Analysis, and operational financial management;

Must be able to speak, read and write in at least two of the official languages in Kouga Municipality (Afrikaans, English, and Xhosa).

SALARY: R561 935.91 – R729 435.92 Per Annum (excluding Vehicle Allowance

TASK: 16

DUTIES:

Support the strategic intent and the Departmental objectives from a service delivery and performance perspective;

Evaluating and commenting on applicability of specific key performance indicators;

Prioritizing and identifying project processes by ensuring proper integration of respective Infrastructure Investment Framework (IFFs) and Integrated Development Plans (IDPs) with appropriate input from various other government departments;

Maintains conformity with sound corporate governance principles, financial regulations and audit guidelines and statutory acts;

Guides investigative and reporting processes in respect of feasibility and impact studies and, verifying the accuracy of opinions and recommendations;

Managing and controlling Grant funding project applications by facilitating and supporting compilation and processing of Grant funding business plans;

Compiling reports, business plans, bid specification and tender documents;

Manages and controls the Key Performance Indicator’s and outcomes of personnel;

Develops and designs policy directives for Council Committees and Council approval;

Critically examining the adequacy of the Department’s and region wide Expanded Public Works policy and MIG directives with consideration to amendments to legislative prescripts and National/ Provincial Government service delivery mandates;

Formulating recommendations to support changes/ amendments, referring to research outcomes and best practice;

Approving alignment of or, controlling the implementation of operational management monitoring, performance and management reporting systems and controls to maintain conformity with sound corporate governance principles, financial regulations and audit guidelines and statutory acts;

Prepares capital and operating estimates and controls expenditure against the approved budget allocations;

Provides advice/ information and guidance on the principles, procedures and applications associated with average and complex forms of Engineering Infrastructure Projects;

Co-ordinates engineering principles and techniques associated with the development and presentation of technical designs for average complexity or complex forms of engineering infrastructure in accordance with ECSA guidelines;

Interpreting outcomes from feasibility studies;

Guiding the preparation of conceptual designs

Manages the administrative information consolidation and reporting requirements associated with contract management;

Implementing control processes for the verification of schedules, bill of quantities, tender documents and cost estimates prepared by technical personnel.

Interacting with internal technical departments to ascertain, guide and align contract specifications and content to adequately address requirements;

Providing input into the inclusion of special conditions aligned to ‘procurement policies’ of the Municipality;

Evaluating and commenting on the adherence of Tender Applications to the requirements and/ or special conditions attached to contractor participation, capacity building and performance in Municipal Infrastructure Grant Projects or Expanded Public Works Programmes;

Preparing financial and technical project related reports and/ or verifying the content of reports prepared by Technical Personnel prior to consolidation and submission to council, provincial and local level reporting;

Determining requirements and completing responses to correspondence with respect to projects and programs.

BENEFITS: As per standard conditions of service.

Applicants must submit a formal application form and a comprehensive CV, certified copy of qualifications, identity document and drivers license. Applications must be submitted electronically as one PDF document to [email protected]. Application forms can be obtained from the Municipal website, www.kouga.gov.za and must reach the Human Resource Manager on or before Tuesday, 5 April 2022 at 12:00.

For any enquiries contact Mr. B Faulkner: 042 2002 200.

Disqualification:

Please note that the following can lead to disqualification:

Non-submission of originally certified copies of academic records. Canvassing of councillors. Submission of fraudulent qualifications and/ or documents.

NB: Please note that shortlisted candidates will be subjected to a vetting process. By applying for this position, the candidates agree to background checks being performed.

The Municipality reserves the right not to make an appointment.

Preference will be given to applicants residing within the Kouga area of jurisdiction.

Should you not hear from us within 30 days of closing date, kindly regard your application as being unsuccessful.

Kouga Municipality is an equal opportunity employer which subscribes to the principle of affirmative action, which is non-sexist, non-racist, non-discriminatory, and based on merit.

MR. C DU PLESSIS

MUNICIPAL MANAGER