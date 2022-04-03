St Francis Sewage Overflow to be investigated

Kouga Municipality is investigating the cause of the sewage overflow at the St Francis Bay Bowling Club that resulted from a blocked pipe.

This after the municipality was informed about the blocked pipe and overflow yesterday morning. The problem was resolved within an hour after a team from the municipality was dispatched to the specific site.

Kouga Municipal Manager, Charl du Plessis, said a camera will be used to determine the cause of the problem, which is, according to club members, a regular occurrence.

“A large amount of grease was removed from the pipe – whether it is from nearby restaurants who dump their grease in the pipe or do not have a grease trap as required by law must still be determined.

“Should this be the problem, investigations at restaurants will be conducted to determine those at fault after which the necessary steps to rectify the problem will be implemented.”

According to Du Plessis, the municipality will monitor the situation at the St Francis Bay Bowling Club.