German Art Students visit Jeffreys Bay

Jeffreys Bay Uncategorized 3 April 2022

German art students from the University of Duisburg-Essen, in conjunction with The Village of Dreams, presented a unique tape art project on a public wall in Jeffreys Bay on Saturday, March 26, to highlight the ongoing drought across the region.

Through their artwork – an integration of the water shortage in the region, as well as the integration between humans, land and sea – they wanted to address the global struggles about water issues, and more specifically, the adverse effects these had on the community.

The art project formed part of their visit to Kouga from March 24 to 28.

The students also visited Kouga Municipality and the Shell Museum in Jeffreys Bay, as well as the grave of Sarah Baartman, in Hankey and the construction site of the new education centre.

Speaker of Council, Alderman Brenton Williams welcomed the students to Jeffreys Bay and said that they had truly captured the past and the presence of Jeffreys Bay through their art.

“Jeffreys Bay is histotically a fishing village that later evolved into the surf capital of South Africa through the discovery of Supertubes, commonly regarded as the world’s best wave,” said Williams.

“Adding in a whale depicts how humanity overcome the decimation of South Right Whales when the hunting of them was banned in the early 1990’s and we see many more of these magnificent animals visiting our shores every year.

The future we face appears to be one fo water scarcity and we all need to play our part in conserving water before the dams run dry,” added Williams.

Art students from the University of Duisburg-Essen, in conjunction with The Village of Dreams, presented a unique tape art project on a public wall in Jeffreys Bay to highlight the ongoing drought across the region. With the students are Kouga Speaker, Brenton Williams (second from left) and local artist, Zuanda Badenhorst (third from left) from The Village of Dreams.

