Our water supply has been sabotaged, says Nelson Mandela Bay councillor

Water supply in Nelson Mandela Bay is being sabotaged, according to the municipality.

“I want to make this public. Besides that there is vandalism, I want to put it that it’s acts of sabotage, and the Investigating Unit in the Safety and Security department must take action,” said Mayco Member for Infrastructure and Engineering John Mitchell (Northern Alliance PR councillor).

This follows a number of incidents of vandalism of air valves, including on a main water supply line.

Mitchell said opening the heavy concrete lids of the water beacons requires equipment and knowledge of the infrastructure.

Mitchell said, “I am putting it out there clearly, that air valves reside in an isolated area. It is impossible that a cement block of more than 1,000 kg can be lifted by one person, unless there was external help. I am appealing to security to act. There is sabotage in the city.”

Water in the metro area is already under stress as dams are critically low due to a prolonged drought compounded by poor water management.

The Kouga, Churchill, Impofu and Groendal dams are currently below 15% of combined capacity.

Numerous times the municipality has had to shut off water to residents to give engineers time to fix vandalism on the pipeline from the Nooitgedagt water treatment works.

Brief | Gqeberha

First published on Ground Up