Entries are open for Mayoral Talent Show

KOUGA locals are invited to showcase their special skills on stage at the Kouga Easter Festival this April.

The Mayoral Talent Search will take place on Friday, April 15, at the festival tent at Main Beach in Jeffreys Bay, as part of the jam-packed Kouga Easter Festival taking place from April 15 to April 18.

“We have some incredible talent in our communities and would like to showcase this for everyone to see – whether your talent is singing, dancing, rapping, comedy, drama, acrobatics, magic tricks or sport,” said Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks.

“No matter how old or young you are, if you have the ability to entertain a crown, we want you to be part of the talent search.

“Come and join in the fun and help us kick-off the Kouga Easter Festival on a high note.”

How To enter

To enter, send a short video clip of no longer than one minute to 067 108 2968 (WhatsApp) before 12:00 on Tuesday, April 5.

The following information must be included: name of individual/ group, location, and contact information.

The ten finalists – chosen by a panel of independent judges and to perform on Friday, April 15 – will be contacted telephonically by Kouga Municipality.

The acts will be judged on the day by Kouga’s first lady, Amor Hendricks. Also on the judging panel are Githe-Meret Hancke from Mentors Country Estate, Collette McGeer from Gypsy Events, Kouga PR Councillor, Bryan Dhludhlu, and a celebrity judge.

There will be no cost to enter the competition, so that everyone has the opportunity to participate.

Prizes

All ten finalists will receive a goodie bag from Kouga Municipality, while the top three acts will also walk away with a cash prize and have the opportunity to perform at official municipal events throughout the year.

For more information, send an email to [email protected]