Crutches give Resident new spring in step

A pair of bright red crutches gave Sea Vista resident, Nomzi Walter, a new spring in her step.

Kouga Municipality’s Speaker, Brenton Williams, recently donated a pair of crutches to Walter on behalf of the Kouga Council after witnessing her daily struggle to walk in February this year when he visited Sea Vista in St Francis Bay.

According to Walter, a vaccination injection left her with walking difficulties – and she has ever since been struggling to walk on her own.

Article continues below...

“One of the objectives of Council in this term is to bring Government to the People and being able to bless Nomzi with the crutches was deeply rewarding,” said Williams.