fbpx

Mick Fanning awarded Wildcard for Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach

Mick Fanning awarded Wildcard for Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach
Surfing 31 March 2022

Mick Fanning has been awarded the event wildcard for the upcoming Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach, the fourth stop on the World Surf League (WSL) 2022 Championship Tour (CT), which holds a competition window from April 10 to April 20, 2022.

“Bells is the wildcard I really wanted,” Fanning said. “Obviously, I did Narrabeen last year but Bells is the one I was really aiming for.

It’s a place that is really close to my heart, and if I was ever going to take a wildcard, it would be there, so I’m pretty fired up. Personally, I really like the wave at Bells. The speed of it, the wide open canvas, and the fact that it is a right hand point break.

I love everything that comes with Bells, the history, the cliffs, the gathering of everyone down in the car park. It’s so awesome. It’s something that sits in my heart.”

The Australian surfing icon officially retired from professional surfing at the 2018 Rip Curl Pro. Prior to his retirement, Fanning spent 17 years competing on the elite CT.

His illustrious tenure includes 22 Championship Tour victories, 11 Top 5 finishes, and three World Titles, cementing him as one of the greatest surfers and sportsmen in history.

“To go and ring the Bell for the fifth time, no one has ever done it apart from Gail Couper,” Fanning continued. “During my career I got close, but right now I just want to focus on putting on a good performance.

Article continues below...

My preparation when I was on Tour was non-stop training but this time around I’ve just been focusing on my surfing and making sure it’s up to the level of the best in the world.”

After taking a couple of years off to recover from a knee injury, Fanning was back in the jersey as an event wildcard at the 2021 Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic presented by Corona, marking 20 years since winning his first CT event — as a wildcard — at the 2001 Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach.

Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach Women’s Opening Round 1:

Heat 1: Lakey Peterson (USA), Gabriela Bryan (HAW), Courtney Conlogue (USA)
Heat 2: Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA), Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS), Bronte Macaulay (AUS)
Heat 3: Carissa Moore (HAW), Isabella Nichols (AUS), TBD
Heat 4: Brisa Hennessy (CRI), Stephanie Gilmore (AUS), Molly Picklum (AUS)
Heat 5: Johanne Defay (FRA), India Robinson (AUS), Luana Silva (HAW)
Heat 6: Malia Manuel (HAW), Tyler Wright (AUS), Bettylou Sakura Johnson (HAW)

Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach Men’s Opening Round 1:

Heat 1: Seth Moniz (HAW), Callum Robson (AUS), Ryan Callinan (AUS)
Heat 2: Italo Ferreira (BRA), Zeke Lau (HAW), Imaikalani deVault (HAW)
Heat 3: Kelly Slater (USA), Nat Young (USA), Owen Wright (AUS)
Heat 4: Griffin Colapinto (USA), Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA), Mikey Wright (AUS)
Heat 5: Filipe Toledo (BRA), Samuel Pupo (BRA), Mick Fanning (AUS)
Heat 6: Kanoa Igarashi (JPN), Lucca Mesinas (PER), TBD
Heat 7: Jordy Smith (ZAF), Frederico Morais (PRT), Matthew McGillivray (ZAF)
Heat 8: John John Florence (HAW), Connor O’Leary (AUS), Jackson Baker (AUS)
Heat 9: Conner Coffin (USA), Caio Ibelli (BRA), Joao Chianca (BRA)
Heat 10: Kolohe Andino (USA), Jack Robinson (AUS), Jadson Andre (BRA)
Heat 11: Miguel Pupo (BRA), Jake Marshall (USA), Deivid Silva (BRA)
Heat 12: Barron Mamiya (HAW), Ethan Ewing (AUS), Morgan Cibilic (AUS)

Related Posts

corona open jbay world surf league protect paradise jbay winterfest jeffreys bay
World Surf League cancels the Sunset Open in Hawaii

As a result of Hawaii’s suspension of all surfing competitions until further notice, the upcoming Championship Tour (CT) event, the…

06 Jan 2021
Billabong Pro Tahiti Called Off Today

    Event organizers for the Billabong Pro Tahiti have called its third consecutive lay day today, but with swell…

25 Aug 2010
Mick Fanning Leads ASP Top 34 into the Hurley Pro at Trestles

The world’s best surfers return to Southern California this week for Stop No. 6 of 10 on the 2012 ASP…

12 Sep 2012
Who will win the 2011 Billabong Pro?

Since 1999 the last 11 editions of the Billabong Pro J’Bay has crowned just seven different winners. Three of those…

07 Jul 2011
Pro Surfers to join protest march

  “NO NUKE AT THYSPUNT” MARCH – SATURDAY 17 JULY 2010 IN JEFFREYS BAY Surfers currently in Jeffreys Bay as…

15 Jul 2010
surf world surf league
Mick Fanning wins Billabong Pro Tahiti

Mick Fanning has claimed the 2012 Billabong Pro Tahiti over compatriot and Gold Coast stablemate Joel Parkinson in classic 4…

28 Aug 2012
Mick Fanning claims victory at the JBay Open

Three-time WSL Champion Mick Fanning has won the JBay Open, stop No. 6 on the 2016 Samsung Galaxy World Surf League…

16 Jul 2016
Mick Fanning knocked out of Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic

The Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic saw big names eliminated from the draw following the completion of the men’s and women’s…

18 Apr 2021
JBay Open winner Mick Fanning claims another World Tour victory

South African Jordy Smith continued his phenomenal run of form that has seen him jump from 14th to seventh on…

23 Oct 2014
Mick Fanning Announces His Retirement From World Tour

Three times World Surf Champion Mick Fanning has announced his retirement from the WSL Championship Tour. He will surf the…

07 Mar 2018
Jordy vs Slater in the Billabong Pro

  Coming into the J’ Bay Billabong Pro and the two best surfers in the world are sitting in 1st…

08 Jun 2010
Mick Fanning awarded Wildcard for Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic

The Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic, the third stop on the 2021 Championship Surf Tour (CT), is just days away from…

15 Apr 2021