fbpx

Kouga Municipality to host Easter Festival

Kouga Municipality to host Easter Festival
Jeffreys Bay 30 March 2022

Kouga Municipality and Collective Records are excited to announce the Kouga Easter Festival 2022 in Jeffreys Bay on April 17, Easter Sunday.

It is jam-packed with incredible Gospel acts!

The Jesus Collective will be joining Ntokozo Mbambo HLE , How Project, Khaya Mthethwa SA Loyiso Varonica Meyer Music Ernie Smith DON VINO SaxyVibes Allan Alton Zakay Beaulah Eland, Spencer J Kennedy Music , Cjay, and Charnell Esmene Joseph!

The awesome emcee for the event is Rorisang Thandekiso.

Article continues below...

This is a FREE event!

There will also be a touch rugby event, a fun run as well as an open water swim in Marina Martinique, the open water swim capital of South Africa.

More information will follow soon.

Related Posts

Touchies Tournament a great success at Kouga Easter Festival

The celebratory fires burnt high on Saturday, April 3 when a local team came out tops in the Je’Vista Once…

06 Apr 2021
Amica de Jager defends Marina Mile title

Top national and local open water swimmers took to the water at Marina Martinique on Saturday, April 3 when the…

11 Apr 2021
marina mile open water swimming jeffreys bay
Entries are open for the Marina Mile

The highly popular Marina Mile will be taking place on 3 April 2021 and will be forming part of the…

31 Mar 2021
Lots of family sport and beach fun for kids at the Kouga Easter Festival

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No! It is the Easter Bunny with his superhero squad: Superman, Spiderman,…

01 Apr 2021
Kouga Officials keep festival-goers safe at Easter Festival

Kouga Municipality law enforcement officers and disaster volunteers are on duty at the Kouga Easter Festival at Main Beach in…

03 Apr 2021