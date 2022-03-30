Kouga Municipality to host Easter Festival

Kouga Municipality and Collective Records are excited to announce the Kouga Easter Festival 2022 in Jeffreys Bay on April 17, Easter Sunday.
It is jam-packed with incredible Gospel acts!
The Jesus Collective will be joining Ntokozo Mbambo HLE , How Project, Khaya Mthethwa SA Loyiso Varonica Meyer Music Ernie Smith DON VINO SaxyVibes Allan Alton Zakay Beaulah Eland, Spencer J Kennedy Music , Cjay, and Charnell Esmene Joseph!
The awesome emcee for the event is Rorisang Thandekiso.
This is a FREE event!
There will also be a touch rugby event, a fun run as well as an open water swim in Marina Martinique, the open water swim capital of South Africa.
More information will follow soon.