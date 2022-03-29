In great news for all of our junior surfers in South Africa, the Rip Curl GromSearch is back. The first event, The Rip Curl GromSearch #1 presented by Sea Harvest, will be held at Mossel Bay on 9/10 April 2022.

Rip Curl GromSearch series has been a great stepping stone for the recent champions of our sport.

Former International GromSearch competitors who have competed/who are currently competing on the WSL Championship Tour include Jordy Smith, Kolohe Andino, Filipe Toledo, Owen Wright, Gabriel Medina, Mason Ho, Stephanie Gilmore, Sally Fitzgibbons, Tyler Wright, Malia Manuel, Laura Enever and Alana Blanchard.

“We’re very pleased to have the Rip Curl GromSearch series going again, and we have plans for the future of this series,” said Rip Curl South Africa’s CEO Stuart Daykin. “We are excited to kick off the 2022 series with the event in Mossel Bay.”

The contest will have U12 boys and girls, U14 boys and girls, U16 boys and girls and U18 boys and girls divisions competing.

Mossel Bay has several breaks that will work for the tournament but will be based around the Inner Pool/Outer Pool area. Both waves are high-performance right-handers, ideal for a competition of this nature.

The series will move to Magnatubes in JBay before the final event happens at Scottburgh in KZN during the back half of the year.

“The Rip Curl Gromsearch contests are an iconic series of events for young surfers held in every corner of the globe,” said Surfing South Africa general manager Robin De Kock.

“Surfing South Africa is proud and stoked to be part of the Rip Curl Gromsearch this year. We look forward to presenting these contests at some special South African venues starting with the SAST Prime Rip Curl Gromsearch in Mossel Bay in a few weeks.”

The GromSearch series allows kids to compete against the best surfers in the same age bracket from their country. This format provides these groms with an insight into a life of competitive surfing and gives them the invaluable experience of surfing and competing in different waves around the country.

It is a Premier SAST event, with 1,000 points going to the winners and prizemoney per a Premier event.

Johnny Bakker, President of Surfing South Africa, was equally excited about the upcoming GromSearch series of competitions.

“We are thrilled to have this series back in South Africa. Rip Curl has done so much for junior surfing. We are looking forward to some exciting surfing”.

Contestants must register as members of Surfing South Africa to compete in this Premier SAST Event.

CLICK HERE to register as an SSA member

Event mini-site – https://www. surfingsouthafrica.co.za/2022- rip-curl-gromsearch/

Entries close on Monday 4 April.

Photo: Blake Crankshaw © Louis Wulff/Boardtalk Magazine