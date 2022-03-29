fbpx

How the Eastern Cape Government is funded

Eastern Cape 29 March 2022

The Eastern Cape provincial Government finances its budget mainly via funds received from National Government with R 72 billion coming from the national fiscus.

This amounts to 82 % of the total budget of R 87.6 billion.

Another R 13.8 billion comes from Conditional Grants, while a mere R 1.6 billion comes from own receipts (representing 2 % of the total budget).

The Education Department is the biggest recipient of these funds, receiving R 38.5 billion, with Health the second biggest with R 27 billion.

Together these two Departments receive 76 % of the total budget in the Eastern Cape Provincial budget.

The Department of Transport gets R 5 billion or 5.7 % of budget, while Public Works and Infrastructure received R 2.5 billion or 3 % of the budget.

A startling 65 % of budget is spend on employees across all departments, with good and services receiving 19.5 % and transfers and subsidies getting 10 %.

Kouga Municipality receives around R 150 million per financial year from National Government with Municipalities country wide only receiving around 10 % of the national fiscus, while providing 45 % of all services – a model that needs urgent reviewing.

 