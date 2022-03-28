Photo of the day – SA Surf Lifesaving Champs

The South African Surf Lifesaving Champs were held over the weekend at Kings Beach in Port Elizabeth.

Clubs from all over South Africa decended on Kings Beach to participate in the event.

Stan Blumberg took this magnificent image of the boat race at the SA Champs.

The surf boat race involves a five-person team and an 8-metre fibreglass oar-driven surf boat. Four members of the team (rowers or crew) row and one member steers the boat (sweep).

The crew rows out through the break and around a buoy approximately 500 metres out to sea and returns to the beach.