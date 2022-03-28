Father and son shot in Kirkwood house robbery

A 71-year-old Kirkwood man and his 11-year-old son sustained gunshot wounds after they were robbed at their home in Kirkwood during the early hours of Saturday morning, 26 March 2022.

According to a preliminary report, it is alleged that the family was asleep at their home in Madikeni Township in Dunbrody, when at about 02:45, the owner heard a knock on the door.

He opened the door after he was informed from a person outside that they were police officials. He was confronted by four males and a female who pointed a gun at him.

The man was handcuffed and it is unknown at this stage what was taken from the house.

The owner then sustained a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Detectives are still probing the circumstances relating to 11-year-old’s shooting.

He also sustained a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Both injured victims were taken to hospital for medical attention.

The suspects fled in a white VW Polo which was found at a house in Kwadwesi on 26 March 2022, by K9 Unit members.

It has been confiscated for further investigation. It is further alleged that the suspects were wearing police uniforms.

SAPS Kirkwood detectives are investigating two cases of attempted murder and house robbery. Anyone who can assist with any information leading to the arrest of the suspects is asked to contact Detective Captain Freddie Moss at SAPS Kirkwood on 082 319 9227 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

All information will be treated confidential and callers may remain anonymous.