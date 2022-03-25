Stricter water restrictions to be enforced

Kouga Municipality is set to enforce stricter water restrictions across the region – banning all use of municipal water for outside and non-essential use.

This means no car washing, watering of gardens, irrigation with municipal drinking water, and no filling of swimming or paddling pools.

The use of water obtained from the municipality’s supply system for washing of paved areas, walls, roofs, buildings, and similar structures are also prohibited. Furthermore, the use or operation of hosepipes, sprinklers, sprinkler and drip systems, and automatic urinal flushing systems are not allowed.

“Should residents be in contravention of these restriction, a fine of R2 000 per offence will be issued,” said Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks.

“Residents need to reduce their household water consumption immediately to try and sustain the little water we have – only using a minimum amount of water for drinking, cooking, and washing.

“Although we continue to work non-stop to force consumption down, overall use remains catastrophically high. We must all do more to save water before it is too late.”

According to Hendricks, to date, over 40 exploratory boreholes have been sunk, of which 38 viable boreholes have been connected to the current water network.

Article continues below...

“More boreholes will be connected in Humansdorp, Hankey and St Francis Bay soon,” he said.

“This project is ongoing, but with recent additional restrictions placed on underground water supply, we now must turn our attention towards the ocean for desalination and more reverse osmosis plants to purify existing borehole supplies. It has become that critical.

“This will come at a great cost, but I want to give residents the assurance that the provision of water will be a second-to-none priority.”

Hendricks emphasized that the best way to push back day zero looming in April this year, is to reduce water consumption and become water-wise.

Stop flushing toilets when not necessary, shower for less than two minutes a day or use a wet cloth for a “wipe-down”, collect all would-be wasted water and use it to fill up toilet cisterns, among others.

“I urge all residents and businesses to only use water when necessary and to use as little as possible when you do. Please limit your usage to a maximum of 50l per person per day,” he said.