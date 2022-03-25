Kouga Municipality shares the love

Kouga Municipality handed out 167 bottles filled with delicious cookies to elderly residents in Sea Vista, St Francis Bay, and Amala Nursing Home in Jeffreys Bay, as well as to residents in Maak-`n-Las in Humansdorp last week.

All thanks to the wonderful support of employees and community members who baked cookies and collected empty coffee bottles to ensure the projectr was a success.

“Kouga Municipality is a caring Municipality and I thank everyone who supported the project,” said Speaker of Council Brenton williams.

“The elderly residents who received the cookies were deeply appreciative and we look forward to rolling out more projects of this nature in future.”

Sea Vista resident, Meissie Jullia Ndabambi, receives her “bottle of love” from Kouga Speaker, Brenton Williams (left) and Ward 1 Councillor, Nozuko Ntshota (right).