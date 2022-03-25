fbpx

Kouga Municipality shares the love

Kouga Municipality shares the love
Jeffreys Bay 25 March 2022

Kouga Municipality handed out 167 bottles filled with delicious cookies to elderly residents in Sea Vista, St Francis Bay, and Amala Nursing Home in Jeffreys Bay, as well as to residents in Maak-`n-Las in Humansdorp last week.

All thanks to the wonderful support of employees and community members who baked cookies and collected empty coffee bottles to ensure the projectr was a success.

“Kouga Municipality is a caring Municipality and I thank everyone who supported the project,” said Speaker of Council Brenton williams.

Article continues below...

“The elderly residents who received the cookies were deeply appreciative and we look forward to rolling out more projects of this nature in future.”

Sea Vista resident, Meissie Jullia Ndabambi, receives her “bottle of love” from Kouga Speaker, Brenton Williams (left) and Ward 1 Councillor, Nozuko Ntshota (right).

Related Posts

Help Share some “Cookie” Love this February

VANILLA . . . chocolate . . . strawberry . . . hundreds of glass bottles filled with delicious cookies…

01 Feb 2022
Protected Area Management Plan for Noorsekloof Nature Reserve

INVITATION TO REGISTER AS AN INTERESTED AND AFFECTED PARTY FOR THE PREPARATION OF A PROTECTED AREA MANAGEMENT PLAN FOR THE…

13 Feb 2021
Shock R46 million water bill for Kouga

The newly-elected Kouga Council has been shocked to find that the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro has issued it with a…

25 Nov 2016
power failure jeffreys bay, jeffreys bay
Power cuts in Wavecrest

The Kouga municipality will continue its maintenance work on the substation in Wavecrest today (12 September). If the weather is…

12 Sep 2012
City of Johannesburg cancels corrupt R 161m fire engine contract

The City of Johannesburg has cancelled a R 161 million contract for the provision of fire engines after it was…

22 Nov 2017
Kouga Municipal account queries made easier

Kouga Municipality is making it easier for residents to check their account balances. Corporate Services Portfolio Councillor Bryan Dhludhlu said…

25 Mar 2019
Kouga Municipality continues to combat illegal dumping

KOUGA Municipality has increased its efforts to fight illegal dumping and keep communities clean by acquiring 20 new skip bins….

26 Jul 2017
point jeffreys bay
Historic billion rand budget passed in Kouga

Jeffreys Bay – The Kouga Council approved an adjustment budget of over a billion rand at a meeting held on…

10 Mar 2020
Eastern Cape Municipalities on the verge of collapse

Municipalities across the Eastern Cape are in crisis. People across the province are waking up to piles of uncollected rubbish,…

28 Jun 2020
Venue change for public Oversight Committee meeting

The venue for the public Oversight Committee meeting on Thursday, October 27, has been changed to the Humansdorp Country Club….

26 Oct 2011
Property Owners must clean their plots in Kouga

The Kouga Municipality has appealed to property owners to clean their plots. This will assist in reducing fire risks and…

17 Feb 2020
power failure jeffreys bay, jeffreys bay
Pay your Municipal bill or risk being disconnected

Kouga households and businesses whose municipal accounts are in arrears are urged to visit the municipality to make arrangements to…

03 May 2018
Kouga Municipality’s finances are well managed under DA governance

Ratepayers in Kouga can sleep easy at night with the knowledge that the finances of Kouga Municipality are being well-managed,…

23 Aug 2021
Public meetings for Kouga Municipality Annual Report

Three public meetings will be held next week to give residents the opportunity to ask questions and give input on…

02 Mar 2019
R 62 million for upgrade of Kouga infrastructure

A special meeting of the Kouga Council was held this week to discuss and approve the granting of R 62…

28 Jun 2013